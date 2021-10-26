Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr. on The Health Benefits of Martial Arts

For many people, the idea of martial arts conjures up images of fighting and violence. This is understandable given that it is often associated with self-defense or fighting competitions. However, this isn’t an entirely fair or accurate depiction. Martial arts are not just for those looking to defend themselves; they can also help improve their physical health in several ways. This article will cover some of the significant health benefits they can experience by doing martial arts regularly.

Improves Cardiovascular Health

One of the most significant health benefits that people receive from doing martial arts is that it helps to boost their cardiovascular health. This is done in several ways, including increasing their heart rate and getting them to breathe harder. Done regularly, these workouts can help improve blood flow to all body parts, including areas that don’t get much blood, such as the brain.

Improves Flexibility

One of the most common reasons people pursue martial arts is to learn how to do a specific fighting style, such as karate or taekwondo. However, many people don’t realize that these classes also improve their overall flexibility and range of motion. This can help those with limited mobility as it allows them to maintain an improved range of motion that they may otherwise lose over time. It can also help people build up their muscles, making it easier to do more strenuous activities, such as running.

Helps with Losing Weight

Another significant health benefit that people receive from doing martial arts is that it can help them lose weight. This is primarily done through two different means: burning calories and building muscle. Over time, the increased number of repetitions of these activities can quickly burn off excess calories, leading to weight loss. Additionally, the workouts will help improve their muscle mass, which will help speed up the metabolism and assist in burning more calories.

Improves Reflexes

One of the more surprising health benefits that people receive from martial arts is making their reflexes better. This is primarily done through two different means: increased testosterone and increased muscle mass. The workouts will help increase their testosterone levels, which helps boost their physical strength and reflexes.

Keeps Blood Pressure In Check

Another significant health benefit that people receive from doing martial arts is that it can keep their blood pressure levels in check. This benefit is primarily done through three different means: reducing stress, lowering cortisol, and increasing testosterone. Over time, these workouts can help reduce stress and anxiety and lower the cortisol that your body produces.

