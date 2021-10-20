Wayne Dreaski: “Take time for yourself. Love yourself. Put yourself first.”

Contributor Log In
Take time for yourself. Love yourself. Put yourself first.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Wayne Dreadski.

Wayne Dreadski got his name when Concrete Music Entertainment manager Shizz called him Wayne Dreadski, inspired by NHL player Wayne Gretzky.

Wayne Dreadski and Wayne Gretzky are two different people. Although in the ears, they are almost similar names, but they are two different figures. Wayne Gretzky is a Canadian athlete, former head coach, and professional ice hockey player. In his career, he has played 20 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL) for four teams from 1979 to 1999, while Wayne Dreadski is an uprising entertainer residing in Atlanta who was formerly known as Young Dread.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a single-parent home. Struggles were something I became conditioned to. Education was the tool I learned from a young age that gives you leverage in life. Regardless of not being wealthy as I child, I learned life-long lessons that created the foundation no one can shake.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 6 my mom took me to a concert because she couldn’t find a child care provider. I got on stage with an International Recording artist — Eek a Mouse and had the time of my life.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was in Canada and some students from overseas offered to pay me to take pictures with them

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I spelled an artist’s name wrong on a flyer I was performing with and they refused to get on stage. It showed me that you need to vet the people you are working with. Mistakes happen. That’s how you grow.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Getting influencers on TikTok and other social media platforms ready to support Da Candyman.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Find people who can value what you can offer.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I grew up as a minority in a place 73 percent of families are single parents. Poverty. Low expectations. Having those chances make a difference.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

  1. Be patient.
  2. Focus (laser focus).
  3. Be consistent.
  4. Tune out b.s.
  5. Always remember your “PASSION”.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take time for yourself. Love yourself. Put yourself first.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Try to use the things that people throw your way to bring you down….to bring you up.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Shizz

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Don’t wait to get in the box to think outside the box.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

They are dead and gone

How can our readers follow you online?

Ig @theyoungdread

FB @therealyoungdread

Instagram @theyoungdread

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

