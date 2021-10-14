Contributor Log In
Watery Reflections: Ge Korsten 🇳🇱

Water, Man, Older Age, and the Healing Powers For Those Young At Heart! A Look At GE KORSTEN, and His Performance Of "Die Lied Van Die Lewe!" 🇳🇱

Sitting back, when you reflect upon age, and elders within the community, you will see how many of them prefer water. Some may bring out their reclining chairs and lay back on the beach, or as close as they can get to the water’s. Others may grab a chair and go fishing.🎣 Let’s not forget those long walks on the pitch. Now, those are a perfect eloquence, for sure. Those are water activities, which are consistently connected to those elder groups. Does it stop there? I don’t think so. 🤔

For some elder men and women, there are those, who still have that inner sense of adventure, when it comes to water. Such could be oceans, seas, rivers, or lakes. Whatever the type of body of water it may be, just know that for older populations (and the young at heart), water still is an oasis of adventure.

Back in the Dutch (or Afrikaan) language, again. The visuals for the song, “Lie van die lewe,” portray one artist in his older age. Through and through. He arrives on the boat. If he were a captain, how would he navigate through the seas? That’s up to our own imagination. Yet, what cannot be denied is that it is part of maintaining a connection with one’s childhood; never parting with it. Didn’t you know? Youth and old age can be mirrors of each other. Most certainly.

He is still the captain of the see. Even more austere is how he comes to, make believe. Yes. He is the captain. The ship sets sail. Just know that time, are water times, are later tellings for, future tales.

Ge Korsten

https://alchetron.com/G%C3%A9-Korsten
https://youtu.be/obJtFF3p3AQ
https://open.spotify.com/track/1rI6pktg9CKATSeBIrFFQC

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

