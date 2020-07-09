Watery Nights For Mental Delight!

There are those sacred awakenings, during the time of night’s artistry. If you have ever been outside, during the night, you know what I am talking about. Its a nourishing scent of being in stilled wonders with the night. You feel as if you have been re-birthed all over again. Floating and light on your feet, there is an aura of moving in the comforts of this sacred unity. Hearing the silent embrace of waves intertwining themselves with nighttime whispers.

Sitting within night, in the comforts of delight, the joys and nourishment of silence stills the mind and brings serenity to the very essence of release. There is a wonder in finding one’s joy and emotional beauty, when water and night become a fluid song. Spiritual coloration comes alive in the mystique of nighttime. It’s as if one envisions their Soul to dance. There is an abundance of spiritual nourishment, when darkness blankets herself with the sky. How delightful it must be to stay up during these comforts! The physical nutrition is even more sentimental.

What if after night’s comforting embrace, we decided to take those very same energies into the morning rituals? What if that sacred love were used to navigate our way into the morning preparation? What if we used the salacious element of water, and nighttime’s delight, to enrich our Spirits each and every morning? Envisioning mysterious delight in the waning morning. Imagining ourselves dipped in that elixir of beauty and love. It’s that perfect element of self-care. Refreshing ourselves in a way, where we feel that we here water’s whispers, even within the midst of the sun’s rising. There is an element of healing when water, immerses her image with the night. Tasted, touched, and pleased, the artistry of nighttime’s waters is euphoric. Spiritually nude and rendered in the calming artistry of truth. It’s that secret contract with night’s haven. That sacred titillation of water, and it’s audacity to want your intimacies with her. If we can bring that particular element, into our morning treasures, just think how beautiful our days will be.

And so, I leave images of water with you. I leave night’s serenity with you. I leave the nourishment of nightly waters with your mental journey for the morning mirror. Observe, reflect, meditate, love, be loved, and erase the pains of past devastation. Center yourself for the morning new, and immerse in the frolic of mental, and emotional, delight! Good Morning, and Good Day to you! ❤️💓💗💗💞❤️♥️💞❣️❤️

