Waters Of Healing and Music’s Guard: Beverly Wolff

There comes a time when one surrenders to the very ecstasy of water. Biblically, it has been a space of restoration. Love moves through water. Love is the epitome of water. Love is water. Water is Love. It’s as simple as that.

This precious gift from the Most High is an elixir from Heaven’s domain. Furthermore, it grants us the serenity of moving in a different way, than what we are accustomed to. Truly being in touch (and connected) with this level of fluidity means that we release the rigidity, whicg has permeated our minds and Spirit. That’s just how holy it is.

There is a reason why the Earth chose water to cleanse her Being. There is a reason, as to why the very vibrance of water pushes us in a state of rebirth. Even Heaven allows water to take up space, within its very existence. For, it grants us the power of comprehending such a love. How blessed we are as human beings to experience such a beauty! Yet, if only we honored its existence; honoring it with our actions. Caring for it in the way we are meant to care for her.

Music and Earth. Water and Earth. For, it is one of the Earth’s most precious elements (and elixirs). Music and water. Just think about it. Music is water. It is an artistic water. It nourishes every note; every vocal timber. So, have you ever listened to a song and felt the fluidity of water’s persona? Well, it depends on the song and the singer? How does a singer align their vocal timber with the texture of water? How do they? There are many ways for doing such. For, particular singers, that is.

Moving to one singer, we have the power to comprehend what love in music sounds like. Love propels us spiritually and musically. Just as water, music must be protected. And yes, there was be a gatekeeping to the very haven called, music! Not everyone is entitled to even claim its existence. That’s the truth of the matter. The very term music, must be guarded. Let the protection, begin. Let it, begin!

We are back to poetry, and its wellness within water’s timing. Remember, just as water is music, it is also poetry. Can you hear it? Can you feel it? What becomes of such a love when both music and poetry are combined? Let us listen to one song, and its audacity to go beyond the boundaries between Earth, water, and words‘ arrangement!

Beverly Wolff