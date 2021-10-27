Waters and Meditation In Song 🎵 : Robbie Basho 💙

Here we are, in the comforts of the green river; at least that is one hint towards the song. So let’s pretend we are near a river, with our guitar, in hand. There are many hidden meditations to the sweetness of rivers. The precious delight of the strings is how they move us through the taste ls of such rivers. Through the treasures of such rivers, we are granted a sweet nectar. It’s one of the most alluring treasures, which could have ever been sent from, the Divine. It is known as having a, peace of mind.

Here we are at one river. It is called Gunpowder River. It has a misty aura about it, doesn’t? For, who could ever imagine it to house the Earth’s jewels? Who? Well, such is the power of stringed instruments. It has a way of moving one into seeing the hidden jewels, underneath its hazy atmosphere.

One sound is called, “Green River Suite.” The other is located in the photograph, below. Just know that one will have to stay connected in order to experience the final objective. And, it’s called the element of, peace. Harmony reigns in the trickling, rushing, and stillness of water’s. It’s the guitar, which musically guides us, there.

Robbie Basho