Watering Yourself For A Delightful Day!

Morning rituals are very significant when it comes to the rest of our day. For some reason, should we not start off with a nourishing factor, and a loving aura, it ends up being carried into the rest of our day. It can be quite frustrating, truth be told. How we awaken, and embrace the coming morning, plays a major role in how we are going to bring fruition for that current day. Whether we are currently working from home, or having to leave our comforts in order to tackle larger things, a nutritious day is very important.

Water plays a role in how we are to carry on with our day. In fact, starting off the day with a watery mood, provides us with the atmosphere, that we need in order to move throughout the day with a refreshing look. There is a natural flow and essence, concerning water when it pertains to bringing calmness to our very psyche. There are things we do not have control over. However, there are certain things, in which we can control. One of those relates to our ability to clear our minds and bodies when we arise in the early morning hours. That does not mean we are not able to clear away energies no longer serving our interests. Water definitely has the essential element to it. The ability to cleanse away pain and shortcomings for the current, and coming days is a powerful healer. Furthermore, there is a euphoric entity when it comes to being able to center oneself into a space of delight and comfort. Even in the midst of awakening to stress, there is a way in which water guides us to a higher level of calm.

With that being stated, here are a few methods in using water to create a sense of calm and beauty for the start of your day!

*Drink A Hot Glass Of Water With Lemon

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

One of the beautiful things surrounding this entity is that it cleans, and re-balances the ph level, within our system. In addition, it is a level of refreshing ourselves. Whatever happened in the previous day does not matter. Filling your body with the taste of a citrus fruit in the early morning hours, gives us that necessary zest to awaken ourselves in the course of the day. Water restores us and makes us whole, again.

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

*Take A Morning Spa Bath

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

There is an art to bathing. Those truly understanding this art, know that it is an ancient, spiritual practice. One where we are not simply cleansing the body, but the mind and spirit, as well. It is not rushed and it allows for times of meditative. Having a spa bath permits you to sooth yourself in nature, all over again. It is repetitious and brings a unique essence in re-aligning ourselves to those Earthly essentials. When you do take a spa bath, do not be in a rush. Make sure you are enjoying every second of the bath. It is refreshing and titillating to the spirit of it all.

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

*Listening To Water Music

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Starting off the day through the essentials of water is another way of ensuring that our day is soothing and calming. It addresses a particular atmosphere, regarding our ability to silence unpleasant noise with something, more beneficial. Listening to the healing powers of water gives us the incentive to calm our minds, when we feel overwhelmed or stressed out on growing responsibilities. It is a form of self-love to sit and be at peace with Earth’s element. Its one of the jewels, and blessings, of being here on Earth. Give yourself that opportunity for water to occupy space in your head. It will come in handy when you need to return to that quiet place.

*Watch Travel Spots Of Places Surrounded By Water

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

There is nothing more calming than digital observations of beautiful places, surrounded by water. Something about islands, Artic spaces, and other lands decorated by water, brings a spirit of tranquility. It takes you away to a mental travel escapade. Just thinking about being in that special place gives you the incentive to carry through the day. The work becomes less stressful and taxing. Taking a mental getaway gives us the power to remove intensities, we may be experiencing in the real world. Enjoy this mental travel adventure, and allow it to soothe your energies, earlier in the day.

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

*Write A Morning Water Poem

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Poetry has a way of relieving any morning tensions we may experience. Even if you are not a poet, try to go into your poetry thinking cap and create something about water. Imagine yourself being in the sea, ocean, or river. What does it feel like? What is that experience? Create an aura where you are intrinsic within the very depths and aura of that spacing. Allow it to fulfill the depths of your Spirit. Its a fascinating thing when you are able to observe your words on paper. Observe how they are perform the very mystery of water. Discover and explore a part of you, that you may have never recognized. Become inspired in seeing how your energies in water flow into paper.

*Dress Yourself In Blue

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.pexels.com/search/african%20american%20woman/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

There is something about the color blue, which brings a level of tranquility. Blue is a natural color. Its an Earthly color. There is a level of fluidity when it comes to the very color, itself. Even if you don’t have that color from your wardrobe, wear accents of it. Whoever stated that blue is a color of sadness? On the contrary, it is one that removes us from our very sadness. With that being stated, allow yourself to go through an early morning healing process, if you need to. It helps with everything, and provides an aura of exploration in the best method, suitable for you.

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://caamedia.org/blog/2019/03/06/playwright-lauren-yee-on-new-worlds-and-inspirations/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

*Drink Lots Of Water and Exercise

Water cleanses the outside as well as the out. Make sure that you are daily removing toxicities from your body. Exercise does just that. Before starting your day, get up early in the morning, drink water, and go for that power walk or run. You feel much better after it is all over.

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Water guides us through many different things. It directs us to a period of restoration. Furthermore, it provides a sonnet of hope and healing. Faith is restored in our ability to transform bad days into good ones. Morning rituals are important. They are necessary in overcoming those mental challenges. Silencing the agonizing noise in our heads, which tells us “we can’t.” Putting an end to any energies, or arenas, which states that our days are going to be “bad” or unproductive. Give yourself the time and space to clear your day for new adventures. Know that you can see things in a different way. That is greatly beneficial in overcoming those difficult times, when we have gotten up on the “wrong side of the bed.” Water yourself every morning, and allow your Spirit to blossom, and grow.

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark