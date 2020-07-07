Watering Our Eyes With Delight!

There are times when we simply need to cleanse our minds with beautiful scenery. Beautiful imagery, which reminds us of treasures, provides us with the insight of being able to move through difficult times. Often times, toxic energy comes through sound and vision. It is from these two vectors, which transits our particular energy sectors. Through our ability to hear and see, we can experience the wonders of beauty. We become immersed in the delight of life’s aesthetics, and the wonders of venturing through the worlds of fantasy and reality.

One of the powerful characteristics of water is that it is a liquid mirror into our reality. Water gives us that aura of imagination. Listening to her sound, we are transferred into a realm of imagination. We become still and nourished in the sound of movement. There is an intricacy in the subtle rhythm of waves. There is a nourishment in being able to hear natural movement. You feel as if you are floating. Going through the rhythms and intricacies of love and care. Feeling if you are cradled in a tender element of Earth’s rhythm. The fluidity of rhythm is what revives the subtleties of life’s essentials. We become sensitive to the nourishment of our own delight. Seeing water and its aesthetics is what revives life’s theme into our very Souls. We feel ALIVE! There is a stillness in the work of using our sensory for the celebration of water’s paradise.

If we were to imagine ourselves within the confines of some of the most enchanting waters in the world, what would we see? How would we feel? Would we see ourselves as being part of a world of fantastical havens? How would there be an aesthetic, for the wellness of your coloration and artistry? Water is simply divine, is it not? Can you imagine the emptiness of water? As you lay in the realm of nurture and wonder, what if you imagine this large body of water to be empty? Its emptiness brings forth a level of intimacy. In fact, the sacredness of being alone with water gives a unique arena of love making. Its just you, with water’s timing. Whatever it may be, there is a oneness of nurture and nourishment. There is also a restoration of one’s natural intertwining with nature.

One of the beautiful aspects about photography is that it gives us the opportunity to envision. Yes! There are pleasantries to experience, in the very look of a photograph. Eye catching and aesthetically captivating to the eye. Lots of sensory and Universal artistry. Yet, why do we have to stop there? Is there a memory in being able to envision ourselves in the beauty of water? How does this fantasy serve as a contributing wellness to our healing journey of nutrition? Its all in the imagination. In taking a mental journey into these images, one is able to highlight the serenity of feeling you are there. Healthy images with water are daily forms of cleansing. Immerse yourself into this healing painting of water, and feel caressed in every delight!

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

