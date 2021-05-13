Water Wellness Thursday: Debbie Reynolds

One of the most beautiful arenas of rainy days is how they remind us of Earth’s healing power. Forget about the theme of “misery,” which is associated with rainy days. Whoever stated that rainy days are meant to be washed in sadness and gloom? Water is after all, a healer. It is nutritious and keeps the Earth blossoming. Every facet of life depends on water. Just as we wash our bodies, the Earth is doing the same on a rainy day. Heaven, and the Creator, must have painted different scenarios, concerning how they wanted liquidation’s nourishment to persist. A treasure, indeed! Amazing, indeed!

Adventures happen in the rain! That’s if we want them to be. There are so many activities, which can be performed in water’s precious drops. Yet, many people will never know because they have never partaken in the work, to try! Then again, who can blame them? With literature and even certain musical songs characterizing rain as a time of pain and regret, so much of humanity misses out on the meditation and reflection time of the rain. Let’s think about that for a moment.

The atmosphere takes on a certain stillness when it starts to rain. You are in your thoughts. Hearing the sound of raindrops against the window pane, there is a soothing and calming nature about it. Inspiration kicks in. Soon, you find yourself wanting to paint, write, compose a song, take pictures, or navigate into other forms of creativity. It just feels so right! It’s just you and Heaven’s cleansing of the Earth! Afterwards, you find yourself navigating into a mental cleansing for your own mind, body, heart, and Spirit. What a comfort it truly is! There are those creative times become, so right!

Rain soothes the very nature of meditation. In fact, it makes the journey, less heavy! In addition, rain awakens (and illuminates) the Spirit of adventure. A person is likely to feel like a child, again; feeling no guilt or shame in stepping outside of the adult world, for some time. So, when you are able to get a song, that awakens your childlIke nature, save it and treasure it, Dearly! It’s a special elixir of love. Lastly, we come to realize that rainy days are meant to be enjoyed. Of course, this is not in reference to violent weather or storms. However, for those naturally comforting and rainy days, why not simply engage in the comforts of musical wellness. In fact, going outside, in the rain, adds to one of life’s adventures. Singing and Dancing!

One of the thing pertaining to singing (and the acoustics of singing) is how permits us to discover the hidden jewels of musicality and vocal trajectory! It’s a splendid gem, indeed! Furthermore, there is also a Spirit of wellness and release. Singing grants one the opportunity to heal, even should one be in performance mode. Singing also permits for there to be balance within the atmosphere. Let’s reflect upon that for a moment. Singing is energy. So is dancing and the performance of happiness. Once those two come alive, we are able to comprehend the healing power of rainy days. It’s euphoric!

Navigating into the artistry of one legendary actress, singer, and dancer, we remember one of her most famous contributions to the film and music world. “Singin’ In The Rain” was one of her iconic classics. If you grew up in that era, how could you ever forget? She was glamorous! She was beautiful! And such a beautiful smile, indeed! She was none other than, the late. . .

Debbie Reynolds