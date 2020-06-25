Water Teachings and The New Fashion Of Travel Learning!

There is a docile tranquility when it comes to being surrounded by water. Traveling provides us with added incentives in exploring the most beautiful and colorful dimensions of waters, placating Earth’s landscapes. Traveling through lands, which are caressed by water, makes one alive. A person experiences the nourishing element of movement. There is something about this element, which elevates the flight and stimulus of an individual. Water gives us this advantage of making our travel experiences. Yes, there are the actual, airline flights, taking place. Then, there are the spiritual and emotional flights we have. Those are the kind of flight adventures, where barriers are broken. Fears are overcome, and individuals feel they are in the power to do anything.

Just think how it feels to travel or take a vacation. The anticipation, excitement, and feelings of relief are unmatched! You are going somewhere, and it feels so good! Movement is one of the epitomes of liberation . There is nothing more agonizing than feeling stuck! Unable to move and experience the movements of human rhythm is a form of poverty. In fact, it is one of the worst forms of poverty to be experienced by humanity. Flight is liberation! When a person is able to move, they are able to, heal! Healing requires a range of self-discovery!

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

In the various travels I have taken, there is something very certain. Often times, bodies of water have greeted me. They are the first entrance into distant lands, which means they are given that realm of knowledge. You become broken out of any trance, limiting human vision. In fact, the very essence of water rushes through your psyche. Getting you to understand that much is needed to make your travel experience, the very awakening, you will never forget!

When engaging with the fashion of water, its very important for travelers to become students; letting her be teacher. Here are a few lessons that we can learn, when traveling with the very Spirit of water!

*Water Demands Respect

Since water is a giver of life, she demands that we honor and cherish her existence. She is unbothered by our socio-economic status, race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, nationality, or other forms of human differentiation. If she sustains life, she demands that we continue the cycle. There is nothing left to say about that.

*Be Patient and Align With the Different Rhythms

One of the most intimate details relating to water are the different patterns, textures, and rhythms it has. This is based on the different lands one travels to. Water is miraculous. Having the ability to adapt to the different landscapes. There are nations that have the privilege of direct caresses with her. Just imagine the different soils, and how water is able to accommodate those myriad textures. Its inviting! Yet, in order to connect with the different lands one ventures to, you must be patient. If you want to fully connect with that land, be open to the rhythmic patterns of its sands or soils. Connect your natural self with it, and you’ll be amazed at what you discover.

*The Unexpected

Sometimes, things go wrong with our travels. Its no one’s fault. Things just happen. So, just go along with things, and make the best of any situation. Adapt yourself to the land, climate, and people, and you may even experience surprises you never expected to find. Like water, simply go with the flow!

*Release Tensions and Rigidities

Travel is not meant to be hard. It is fluid and you find yourself interconnected with the different lives of other people-fellow travelers, in fact! Release any stress that you may have had to deal with prior to arriving to your destination. That’s all done and over with. Water is flexible! Wherever there is hardness, it breaks through it! Break free of any hard travels. It does not serve you! Furthermore, it only dims your light and experience. Breathe and feel at peace!

*Nourish Your Body

How is it that tourists, or travelers, venture into distant lands, and yet have not connected physically with the Earth? Some have never even run their feelings through the soiling. Travel brings healing. Venturing to distant lands allows people to release excess energies, no longer serving our purpose. Ridding ourselves of toxic energies, which feeds off of our energy, and weighs us down. Water is nourishing. It removes toxins and dirt from our inner and outer physique. Whether we drink it, or use it for washing, it performs nourishment. Therefore, when you travel to these distant lands, make sure to taste healing, and be healed!

*Be Spontaneous, Sometimes

Do you really have to follow a strict schedule, every single time? Of course that is necessary when you are new to particular lands. Yet, even when it’s your first time traveling to a new area, do you really have to plan everything step-by-step? Let’s say that you see a horse and carriage. Go take that ride around the town! WHY NOT? Or if you happen to stumble upon a festival, just dance in the moment. Water is not always steady and constant. It changes up. So, live in the moment! Change up how you travel!

*Give Back

Water gives and receives. Remember that lesson on respect? Well, water is respected, because it gives back. When you travel, give into the spacing; especially to those beautiful Spirits. Do not just simply take for one’s own enjoyment and gain. Share the joy and experience coming back to you! That’s one of the most important lessons water can teach. Have a generous Spirit when you travel.

*Intertwine With Others

Each and every particle of water is interconnected with each other. Each atom and molecule immerses with another. Even different bodies of water are engaged with each other. It doesn’t matter how distant they are. What happens in one area of water will impact another. Connect with fellow travelers, and the local population. Even if you are a solo traveler, engage with healthy Souls. First, it creates a safety net. Your Soul becomes soothed, and you are never alone.

Water is our primary teacher when it comes to travel artistry. There are numerous other lessons to be learned. Its too many to be included in just one article. There is a deeper mystery to water, as it guides us into why we travel, to begin with. Everyone has their different reasons for such. What cannot be ignored is that the calling is greater than the original intent. What you thought was your original purpose in going, actually ended up being for another. Be as fluid and eloquent in your travels. In all honesty, that is the very nature of water. Many surprises come along the way. As you learn the meaning for each one, make sure you stay in the role of student. For water is truly the teacher, that guides!

