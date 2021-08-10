Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Water Tales and A Photograph: Bob Rafkin

A Look At BOB RAFKIN'S Recording Of, "Wish I Had A Boat," and the Lessons Of Water's Abundance!

Ancient prophesies hace often foretold of difficult journeys through water. In fact, it’s a travesty for those, who have never aligned with the rhythms of water. Water can be scary when we don’t know what we are doing, in it! Water is taken for granted by so many people in the world. Very few of us ever come to appreciate its mystery and particular way of storytelling. It has a way of getting us to see the reflections within our Spirit. That’s the way of such a Heavenly elixir!

Throughout much of human her/history, water has been used as a space of for travel, trade, and escape. It has comforted humanity in ways, that so many people have yet to imagine. Water is a treasure. It establishes wellness throughout different terrains and cultures. Of course, that all depends on how humanity chooses to use water as a supporter of peace. Let us not forget that wars have been started, through water!

And then-and then-there is water, as painter! Lakes. Rivers. Oceans. Seas. Water is as diverse as she comes! Her coloring of self never ceases to amaze those, who heed her splendor!

Then came the rain!

Rain is one of the magical elixirs for Earth to nourish herself. Water rises higher and higher! Sometimes, she enters in ways, whIch are dangerous. Other times, the rain is gentle with our presence. In whatever way she flows, just know that the reminder of her abundance is never endless!

Songs about water will come and go. Just know that it’s always the right voices, which gives them life, energy, and hope!

During those Biblical times, we remember about the significance of Jericho. Til’ this day, the city still stands! Listening to a singer, who incorporates the very name of this ancient city into their musical decor, says volumes! Wanting to leave the city says another thing. And so, the adventure takes place. Grab a boat and go! Let water lead the way. Different directions expands our horizons. Infinite possibilities away our steps. Yet, so many people miss out on water’s adventures. Perhaps, it’s due to the fact that humanity is more obsessed with controlling water (and other elements of the Earth) than permitting themselves to be vulnerable to her presence. My, how we miss out on Earth’s wonders, when human ego gets in the way!

Having a boat is a blessed thing! Make sure you have a paddle, too! For, when the water moves your way, make sure you color its hue!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/415246028131676218/

Bob Rafkin

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:BobRafkin.twentyelevenJPG.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jon4nwc4b-U
https://open.spotify.com/track/0CcaJv1YN1lowaIdq7byXX

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

