Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Water Rage

Here is the final piece from my writing class with Jules Swales. It has been a wonderful journey of seeing how the rawness of the human experience expressed as art can be incredibly healing and educational. It was a joy for me to hear each writer share their creativity and their relentless vulnerability was so compelling.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I am not allowed to be pissed off. I can’t be angry. Rage is forbidden. No wonder I am claustrophobic. I am suffocated by the pressure of my rules squeezing me tight like a boa constrictor, squeezing the life out of me. I get to live life as a sucked out shell with a smile on my face. I aim to please.

That is how I earn my worth. I am of service. Let me help you. I will make you happy. I am a service professional at the age of 14 busing tables, bringing bread, and fetching water. I get to please everyone. The waiters, the owners, the chefs, the customers. It is an extravaganza of pleasing. I wear my black Chinese slippers, bus girl uniform, and a smile, always a smile, always a *#$ smile. I can feel myself recoil from my anger. I can feel my hatred of it and myself. I can feel me distancing myself from my rage. I force it to be silent, invisible, unfelt, and unacknowledged. But it has to come out somewhere.

It was early in my shift. There was a large round table of eight in the corner. They were American. Loud. Jovial. Happy. At the beginning of my shift, I stood on a chair in the middle of the room to light the candelabra, but it will be a while before candlelight imbues the room with its soft glow. It was the early evening. The first seating and it was still bright outside. The view of the straits filled the picture windows.

I arrived at the table of eight in this five-star fine dining establishment that overlooks the Juan de Fuca Straits from the Canadian side and ask, “Would you like some bread?”

My clothing was still clean and fresh. My white blouse unblemished by food spatter. My blue and white floral skirt, smooth, not yet wrinkled and limp. My hair was pulled back in a ponytail with a covered rubber band. Even though I dress plainly, I am told I look exotic. Most guests ask my nationality seemingly not to notice or care that they look at me like an animal in a zoo. They seem to think it is their right. Part of their dining experience. If they could get away with prodding and poking me I am sure they would.

The briny sea air filled the room with a freshness of ozone and seaweed that is pleasant to my nostrils. It reminds me that the untamed wild is not far off. The customers were relaxed. They wore casual clothing. The men in khaki pants and pastel short-sleeved shirts. The women in lightweight summer dresses, an array of blue, yellow, pink, and purple. They were large people physically and metaphorically. They took up more space than the corner they were sitting in. The white table cloth was pristine, and it’s stark modernity contrasted with the antique wooden chairs and their handmade circular quilted seat cushions that were tied to the chair spindles so they didn’t fall off. There was only one set of salt and pepper on the table. Plain, white ceramic. The guests looked up at me welcoming. “Ain’t you just the prettiest of the pretties!” said one of the men. I smiled and placed the basket of buns fresh from the bun oven in the kitchen on the table and walked away.

The next time I approached their table I brought ice water. Americans like their water cold. The pitcher was full and in one deft move, I poured the entire pitcher into the lap of the gentleman to my left. It was, of course, an accident, but the anger has to come out somewhere. The rage creates so much pressure it sometimes just tumbles out.

Rohini Ross is passionate about helping people wake up to their full potential. She is a transformative coach, leadership consultant, regular contributor to Thrive Global, and author of the short-read Marriage. You can get her free eBook Relationships here. Rohini has an international coaching and consulting practice based in Los Angeles helping individuals, couples, and professionals embrace all of who they are so they can experience greater levels of well-being, resiliency, and success. Rohini is the co-founder of The Rewilding Guide Training,  The 29-Day Rewilding Experience, and  The Rewilding Community. You can also subscribe to Rohini’s weekly blog on her website, rohiniross.com. You can also follow Rohini on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram, and watch her Vlogs with her husband. To learn more about her work go to her website, rohiniross.com.

Rohini Ross, Author and Coach

Rohini Ross is passionate about helping people wake up to their true nature. She is a psychotherapist, a transformative coach, and author of Marriage (The Soul-Centered Series Book 1). She is the founder of The Soul-Centered Series: Psychology, Spirituality, and the Teachings of Sydney Banks that launches in Santa Monica, CA October 2108. She has an international coaching practice helping individuals, couples, and professionals embrace all of who they are so they can experience greater levels of well-being, resiliency, and success. She also co-facilitates The Space Mastermind for Solopreneurs with Barb Patterson. You can follow Rohini on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, watch her Vlogs with her husband, Angus Ross, and subscribe to her weekly blog on her website, www.rohiniross.com.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

You mad?

by Heather Lowe
Community//

How a Developmentally Delayed Girl, a Homeless Man and a Mosaic changed me.

by Daniel Levin
Well-Being//

What My Abusive Father Taught Me About Living

by Michael Weinberger

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.