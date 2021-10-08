Water Born In Fado’s Storyline: Amalia Rodrigues 🇵🇹

Could you ever imagine being born in the rhythms of water? The rocking of back and forth, through the timing of the water’s unique song. 🎶 The scent of the sea water 🌊 brings a natural calm into another life having been, re-born. Cradled and nurtured by the sea and those, who deeply comprehend its mysteries. Can you imagine the perfect blessing that such would entail? There are so many images, which comes to mind, regarding this story. And yet, for one young man, it was part of his reality. A natural birthing song, with water surrounding his journey from Heaven to Earth. 🌎

Water became his first teacher in the guise of music. It instilled within him the very foundations (and basic principles) in how Earth creates her own musical majesty. Of an even greater majesty are the waters of Portugal and the painting of its sands. Putting the two together creates an intricate journey in measuring music, through time. It is water’s timing and the sands of time. Both have their specific way of keeping humanity centering, while hearing subtle traces of the Earth’s heartbeat.

Still in a paradise, known as Portugal. What highlights another component of its sensory is a song entitled, “Fado Portugues!” The song is more than beautiful. It is a captured fantasy, that we gain a taste of when reflecting upon the very nature of paradise-at least one paradise, for now. It is a birthing story. A man’s journey story. Love is Divine! And, the blessings of love become evident and abundant within this specific song.

O Fado nasceu um dia

Fado was born one day

Quando o vento mal bulia

when the wind blows badly

E o ceu o mar prolongava

And the sky the sea prolonged

Na amurada dum veleiro

on the side of a sailboat

No petito de um marinheiro

in a sailor’s church

Que estando triste cantava

that being said he sang

Que estando triste cantava

that being said he sang

There is an exquisite taste to the delicacy of this song. Afterall, the wind and water is cradling the song. Even through the performance of one legendary, Portuguese singer, there is a performance of moving one’s love through the rhythm of Earth’s natural vibes, beats, and rhythms. Can you feel it? Can you hear it? Let it soothe you and permit you to feel the song, as it sparkles from the mouth of a legend.

Ai que lindeza tamanha

Oh, so beautiful

Meu chao, meu monte, meu vale

my ground, my hill, my valley

De folhas flores frutas de oiro

From leaves flowers to Golden fruits

Ve se ves terras de Espanha

See if you see land in Spain

Areias de Portugal

Sands of Portugal

Olhar ceguinho de choro

crying blind look

Na boca de um marinheiro

In a sailor’s mouth

When you read such beautiful lyrics, there comes a moment, when you feel the serenity of being born; being close to the water’s perfumes-the teachings it entails. Connecting one’s mind with birth and water, there is a mental cleansing, which begins. It’s very interesting to hear a song, which moves an individual into a mental return to the stages of infancy. It is that period, within our psyche, where we initially are in tuned with that spiritual and Earthly connection. Yet, somehow on our path to adulthood, we happen to move away from that natural ecstasy. We lose sight of it. Afterall, there is a purpose for that period. Maybe we should return to the sea? Maybe we should cradle up in the ways of a child, placing our ears to the water, and relinquish ourselves to the stage of infancy, once again.

Do fragil barco veleiro

From the fragile sailboat

Morrendo a cancao magoada

dying song hurt

Diz o pungir dos desejos

Says the puncture of desires

Do labio a queimar de beijos

From the lip burning with kisses

Que beija o ar e mais nada

That kisses the air and nothing else

Que beija o ar e mais nada

That kisses the air and nothing else

Over and over we continue to see the re-connection of love with an Earthly atmosphere. Winds and waters further highlights the delights of such a gaze. In addition, one moves through different layers of tenderness. It’s as if the Earth and winds permit an individual to be re-born, once again; all the while, returning to a delicate memory of what’s to come. Perhaps the bulk of humanity would be in a greater state of balance if they were to engage in daily holistic rituals of being, re-born. Through every detail of this process, we strip away what we thought we knew. It’s only fair that we return back to our natural way of movement.

In “Fado Portugues,” the lyrics are tender. The power glitters on, and the timber of the vocalist is that of an Earthly touch. One can hear the deeper coloring within the depths of the Earth’s interior. Digging and digging even more, it feels as if each note is reaching ever deeper into the Earth. “Fado Portugues.” The sea is calling and the sands are where are hearts, truly belong.

Amalia Rodrigues