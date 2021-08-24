Watching the news one-night last week was a HUGE mistake . . .what actions are you taking to stay in your own lane?

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
At the same time, flipping through different channel sources, I realized they all had something in common, fear, angst, and the same guests repeating the same stories over and over. Fortunately, I had the wisdom to turn it OFF and pick up a book.

Why is this important or do we even care?  It was a reminder of guidance I got from Broadway legend, three-time Tony winner, and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Chita Rivera.  Simply put she said, “stay in your own lane.”

Spending the summer back in NYC was amazing for a lot of reasons.  My heart was able to heal a huge loss, there was freedom to run errands and be mobile without a car, and most importantly the needed reminder that we choose what we let impact our environment.

During these crazy times, it’s so easy to get swept up in crisis, panic, fear, and self-righteousness.  Suddenly opinion is a fact.  I found myself having many conversations that simply left me drained.  No value was created.  The situations of the world were not changed in any way and my precious energy was zapped.

Who can relate?  Have you found yourself deep in conversation getting agitated, fearful, or depressed about the state of the world?  Was it then challenging to bring yourself back and focus on what you can manage?

The answer for me was yes.

As a long-time recovering people pleaser and addict it’s no secret that the first step to any behavior change is admitting there is an issue in the first place.  Accepting we are powerless, and our life is unmanageable as the first of the 12 steps so clearly states.

To this notion, I made a deep determination to simply not discuss things that got me all wound up. Now don’t be mistaken.  This is NOT avoiding hard or direct conversations that create value.  This is about not getting caught up in gossip, drama, or battling opinions.  In this climate, I don’t need to be right, I just need to be happy and productive.  Many friends and colleagues may have different political views, ideas on the pandemic and its handling, or any other source of potential dissension.  It was time to put my ego aside and just let people stay on their path.  I am certainly not going to change any minds and it’s not worth feeling so low and anxious after a disputed conversation.

Like any new behavior, this is taking some awareness and work.  I catch myself starting to talk about things that are not productive or constructive and simply acknowledge the rabbit hole I’m jumping into and choose to jump out, in some instances, I literally say out loud, I’m stopping now because this will only produce anxiety.

Even for personal challenges, more and more it’s time to keep my opinions, pain, and process to myself. If I ask five different friends what they think I will get five different opinions.  Maybe they are valid for me and maybe they are not but the person I need to trust is myself.  Repeating the same story or set of circumstances over and over just adds fuel to the situational fire.  As I stop talking about things that bring me down, make me sad, or anxious more room is allowed for creativity and value creation.

It is important to stay informed but that’s it.  At the end of the day, all we can control is our own environment.  How are we impacting the world?  What are we posting (yes this too is a cause good or bad) and how can we be the best example of doing human revolution and transforming our own life? 

Simply put, as Chita so eloquently stated, “staying in our own lane.”

    Amy Jordan Speaks, Award Winning Author, Speaker, Coach, Choreographer at Amy Jordan Speaks

    Amy Jordan is an Award-Winning author, speaker, coach and choreographer.

    She embodies her mantra, 'Dance Because You Can.'

    Amy’s professional and personal experiences have given her the insight needed to help others.  Her life has been full of unexpected challenges,  sending her on a journey that transformed trauma into triumph.

    Amy has Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes and fought most of her life to hide it.  As a professional dancer, she experienced complications from the diabetes that caused her to lose sight in one eye becoming legally blind.

    Unable to continue her dance career, she turned her attention to supporting others living with diabetes.  This began her life-long work as an advocate and motivator.  She founded SWEET ENUFF Movement to help prevent childhood obesity through dance and exercise.  It  was a top 5 national finalist of First Lady Michelle Obama’s ‘End Childhood Obesity Challenge.’

    Life challenged Amy again when she was hit and run over by a New York City express bus.  The accident nearly ended her life and her leg came close to being amputated. She used her dance training and discipline to survive 20 surgeries, and against all odds, regained use of her leg walking and even danced again.

    Her determination and indomitable spirit carried her through grueling years of rehabilitation, and  her inner strength enabled her to return to fitness classes.  She began choreographing and returned to her essence as a dancer in 2014,  founding The Victory Dance Project, a NYC-based professional dance company.

    Amy Jordan is on a mission to encourage everyone to Transform Trauma to Triumph and'Dance Because You Can.'  Her book of the same name 'Dance Because You Can' 5 Steps to Transform Trauma to Triumph won the 2019 EVVY Award for best non fiction book.  

    Ms. Jordan is also featured in a full length documentary film 'Amy's Victory Dance.' Director Brian Thomas is a two-time Emmy nominee and award winning director. Brian has worked with such icons as Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Liza Minnelli and Pink among others.  

    Amy is a sought-after motivational speaker and coach, sharing her unique, D.A.N.C.E. philosophy in her signature presentation Dance Because You Can. She believes that the process of Creating Your Own Victory Dance is the key to success in business, leadership and life.

     

     

     

