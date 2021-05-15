“Watch the finances”, With Douglas Brown and Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. of dfree

Watch the finances. I approve every check and review profit and loss report every week. Expenses can get away from you quickly.

As a part of my series called “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., President, Corporate Community Connections, Inc.

Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., is currently working with Governor Phil Murphy and the State of New Jersey in the capacity of a community-based vaccination partnership for underserved communities. Dr. Soaries knows that it will take ongoing efforts to get everyone vaccinated if people want to rebuild the economy and push forward past this pandemic. Soaries also served as New Jersey’s Secretary of State, making him the first African-American male. In 2005, Dr. Soaries launched the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement. The dfree® strategy teaches people how to break free from debt as the first step toward financial freedom. dfree® was featured in a 90-minute CNN documentary “Almighty Debt.” He is the author of the books “Say Yes to No Debt: 12 Steps to Financial Freedom” and “Meditations for Financial Freedom — Volumes 1&2.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

Prudential called me and told me that they wanted to work with me. A trillion dollar, global financial corporation does not make a habit of calling a small black business to start a relationship. That was ten years ago and we are still working together.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to Rev. Jesse Jackson who hired me when I was 23 years old. I met him in Washington, D.C. at a protest rally and told him that he needed me on his staff. He sent for me a few weeks later and I traveled to Chicago from my home in New Jersey. He hired me less than a year later and he appointed me to a national position in Operation PUSH. I learned more working for him than I could have learned in any book or classroom. He introduced me to the Ebony magazine founder one day and told Mr. Johnson that I was to him as he was to Martin Luther King, Jr. That day changed my life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The only thing worse than not having what you need is not using what you have.” This has guided and inspired me all of my adult life. We all have the power to do something with the resources that we have. The opposite is to lament over the things we lack and do nothing. And it helped me remember that one can be great without being famous.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

There are so many local leaders and organizations that really do great work. And there are large companies and organizations that really want to help communities. My mission is to connect the two for efforts that benefit both the community and the company. That is why I named the company Corporate Community Connections, Inc.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are a solutions company. We create and execute solutions for black people and others in need. For instance, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has a goal of empowering its members financially. We created a turnkey solution for financial empowerment and trained DST leaders to use our solution. All without charging the Deltas any fees for our work. We do this for many organizations and churches.

When you first started the business, what drove you, what was your primary motivation?

My motivation was to be able to help black people, businesses and organizations without having to charge them exorbitant fees that they could not afford. We have been able to do that with the help of companies like Prudential, MoneyLion and others.

What drives you now? Is it the same? Did it change? Can you explain what you mean?

What drives me now is my desire to train other people with strategies that have worked for me. I am teaching black executives how to become corporate directors and training Millennial and Gen Z staffers and leaders how to take over my work.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am working with a Fintech company on new financial products for black people. 54% of Black America is unbanked and underbanked. We plan to be among those that change that statistic. My most exciting project is a documentary film series on royal families in Africa. I want the world to know that there is a vibrant and influential presence of royalty in Africa right now and the future of Africa will be influenced by these cultural leaders.

The topic of this series is ‘Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue’. Congratulations! Seven figures is really a huge milestone. In your experience what was the most difficult part of being able to hit your first million-dollars in sales revenue?

The biggest challenge was a lack of focus. I was treating my business more like a hobby than a business. Once I became focused and revenue became a priority, I began structuring deals correctly, pricing my services appropriately and using my time more strategically.

Could you share the number one sales strategy that you found helpful to help you reach this milestone?

The main sales strategy is knowing what business to accept and what business to reject. Every opportunity is not a good opportunity. The key is to know the business goal and only do what contributes to achieving the specific goal. Just because you are busy does not mean you are productive.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you or your team made during a sales process? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest business mistake I made was assuming that an offer for an hourly rate was actually the amount of an annual fee. I almost accepted an annual fee of $175,000 for a project that paid $175 per hour. That was almost a $189,000 error! What I learned was to determine proper pricing before I open my mouth when selling services.

Does your company have a sales team? If yes, do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

Everyone in the company is a salesperson and eligible for bonuses for any business they develop.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”. Please share a story or an example for each.

My 5 strategies:

Develop and reward a great team. I hire people who are more creative than I and more often than not, they are under 35 years old. Last year two of my staff were shocked by their Christmas bonus and said they had never received checks that large in their lives. Only do what you do well. We had an opportunity to secure a contract with the federal government that I passed on to a colleague and his team. They do government work well. We do not. It is better to do a few big projects for a handful of clients than to be busy doing multiple, small projects. We have turned down many opportunities in order to focus on Prudential and our FinTech partner. Keep overhead low. When I first started in business, I invested in the company image and wasted lots of money. Watch the finances. I approve every check and review profit and loss report every week. Expenses can get away from you quickly.

What would you advise to another business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

There are a number of options. First, try to get more juice out of existing business — more business from existing clients, more sales from existing buyers, higher fees for existing work. Second, consider adding a new line of business. The strengths that fueled growth may position you for a different business. Third, sell the company while the numbers are strong. If we are in business to make money, selling the company for the right price should always be an option.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

I’m not sure I have an “industry,” but word of mouth from a satisfied customer is always the best way to attract new customers. I have found that teaching customers or clients what to say about our relationship and to whom to say it is priceless. The people served by a business are the best sales force for that business if they are pleased with the service.

Based on your experience, can you share a few strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

The best way to perfect customer service and customer experience is to monitor and study customer complaints. Too often companies become defensive and explanatory in response to complaints. When complaints are taken very seriously, companies can develop a culture of excellence. Also incentivizing good behavior and solutions among employees creates a culture of operational excellence.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

I maintain personal contact with customers and address any concerns they may have immediately. Companies like direct contact with the principal of a vendor firm or consultant. I also offer unsolicited business advice about their companies that are not within the scope of our relationship. Often, we are exposed to processes or policies that are visible from outside the company but unnoticeable from the inside. Such sharing, when done tastefully, becomes a value added for our relationship. For instance, one company had a staffing shortage and did not realize that their internal hiring process was broken and undermining their ability to fill positions. In that case, the company actually gave us a bonus for unearthing and sharing our perspective on the issue.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would do exactly what I am attempting to do — and that is to inspire black and low income people to take advantage of every ounce of information and every opportunity to grow their financial capacity. The data describing the status of black America is dismal. The number of people living in poverty is too high in a country as wealthy as ours. And the government alone cannot close these economic gaps. Notwithstanding the historic social injustices and current racial challenges, there is still much people can and must do to address the disparities and seize the opportunities. My writing and my volunteer work focuses on that very issue and I hope I am contributing to such a movement.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast with Reed Hastings and listen to him describe the building and future of Netflix.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!