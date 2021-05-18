Warren D. Robinson: “Always make sure you have your A-game ready”

Always make sure you have your A-game ready. If you are not ready, your pitch is not solid, or you haven’t done your research, don’t make the pitch. You get one chance and if you bomb or half-ass it you most likely won’t ever get another chance. This includes videos, like sizzles, they need to be of top-notch professional quality.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Warren D. Robinson. He is an avid and accomplished entertainment executive, motivational speaker, host, life coach and award-winning producer. His latest project is Buried by the Bernards, a comedic reality show on Netflix. Warren has served as an entertainment consultant, manager and producer, facilitating, appearing and negotiating high powered deals on behalf of his clients in front of such companies as: Warner Brothers, BET, CNN, Freemantle, Best Buy, TV ONE, Netflix, Lifetime, Fox News, WE TV, E!, NBC Universal, Viacom and more. In addition, Warren’s entertainment prowess includes coordinating, partnering and/or producing events for: legendary actress Pam Grier, Taraji P Henson, Gabrielle Union, Vivica A Fox, Soul singer Eddie Levert (of the O’Jays), Comedian Mike Epps, Angie Stone, Flavor Flav, the Indianapolis Colts, Donna Joyner-Richardson, Stephanie Mills, Erykah Badu and Tom Joyner among others. In 2016, Warren premiered his first film as a director and producer, A Century +5 The Cinderella Tale of Georgia Mae Spann. In 2018, he joined 13Brains, a Scott Sternberg Productions Company, as a Development Executive. Warren graduated from Indiana University (B.A.-Political Science) and Howard University School of Law (J.D.).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a home that was as close to perfect as you can imagine. Not to say we were a perfect family — far from it. We had our issues and differences like anyone else, but it was the quintessential traditional American dream childhood. My parents, Dr. & Mrs. Robinson, were married for over 40 years. Mom, for the most part, didn’t work outside of taking care of the home. I had two sisters — one older, one younger. We had a nice home with a large, gated backyard, a lake and a park right behind the house. My parents were financially and emotionally stable, so we never struggled. We went to church a lot, participated in many activities from sports to music, and surprisingly we got a lot of spankings. As a result, me and my sisters have all grown up to be college-educated, successful, happy, and well-adjusted adults. We never had a dog though.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My love for entertainment started when I was 15 years old and I wrote my first musical play. I was able to stage it, sell tickets, and have it performed at my church. It was a huge success. It was then that I knew I loved creating and I loved putting a smile on the face of others.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was working for an entertainment event production company and we brought to town a 90’s era rapper turned super-reality television star. He was supposed to appear at a number of events we were having that day, but he kept getting “lost”. For his last event of the night, we had to find him, and we located him downtown outside a chain burger restaurant called, White Castle. He wasn’t just at the White Castle though he was literally throwing out hundreds of White Castle burgers to a massive crowd gathered outside. We got him out of there and a few team members took him back to the venue. As we were leaving the manager of the White Castle gave us a 900 bill dollars; like White Castle’s are 0.60 dollars each how do you charge almost a 1,000 dollars? We gave the bill to my boss and she was not happy, but she paid it. He was never invited back.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was in a relationship with a young woman who had been successful on a reality television show. I decided to create a treatment for a new series featuring her that we pitched to the producers of her previous show. They loved it. They pitched it to the network and when it came time to close the deal my girlfriend backed out. Instead, she chose to do a side deal with the production company that didn’t include me and because we had no written agreement there was nothing I could do. This story is funny because I knew better. I was a law student at the time and had been telling my artist management clients about the importance of getting all their agreements in writing. I should’ve taken my own advice. Needless to say, we broke up and I learned a valuable lesson — always get it in writing. No matter who it is, if it’s not in writing it doesn’t exist.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am also hosting my own podcast, produced by my friend the super talented director Joanna White-Oldham and her company JWO Media. We are doing it for a nonprofit, The Center for Active Learning, that focuses on using content and entertainment to educate and inspire the masses. In the podcast, I interview fellow producers, entertainment executives, and industry professionals, many of whom I know or have worked with, and talk to them about how to be successful in the entertainment industry. They provide a lot of information and great resources so that makes me very excited. Anytime I can use my connections and my platform to help others is exciting for me.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It is crucial to have diversity in the entertainment industry because there are a lot of great stories to tell from diverse and minority communities. No one can tell those stories, authentically, unless they are a part of that community. So, we need to hear those stories, celebrate those stories, and enjoy those stories.

In addition, diversity is important because for every success story it opens the door for others from the same or similar communities. Whether that is through direct action where we reach back and give opportunities or indirectly because the powers to be are willing to take a chance because of the success another minority has had.

The third reason is simply because it’s time. Minority communities, especially the Black community, have been reliable consumers of content for generations. We have shaped the conversation and influenced entertainment culture for decades with others getting all the recognition and maintaining all the power. It’s time for that to change.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

That everyone who says they will call you back, help you out, or has your back really doesn’t mean it unless there is something in it for them. Something they don’t have or cannot get for themselves. That celebrities and power brokers are not as unascertainable as you think. You can reach them and get them to listen to you but refer to number 3 below. Always make sure you have your A-game ready. If you are not ready, your pitch is not solid, or you haven’t done your research, don’t make the pitch. You get one chance and if you bomb or half-ass it you most likely won’t ever get another chance. This includes videos, like sizzles, they need to be of top-notch professional quality. Never leave one business relationship or job until you have another, better option, already lined up. When it comes to that new option refer to number 5 below. Always get everything in writing. If it isn’t in writing it doesn’t exist.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Remember your goals and stay focused on what you entered this business to achieve. That will determine how you move about in the industry which can help prevent burnout. I always move with intention and purpose. If something is not going to elevate me towards my goals or what I ultimately want to achieve, I don’t do it. It is ok to say no in this industry. There will be ebb and flows. Times where you are very successful and times when you have nothing going on. Money will flow and money will dry up, but the key is no matter what, stay focused, stay motivated, and only move with intention.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We are living in divided times, but I believe that is primarily because we don’t take the time to talk to people, with no judgment, who are our virtual opposites. I would encourage everyone just to communicate, get to know the people you don’t like. I think you will find we as humans all have more in common than we do differently.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am a person of faith so for me everything I’ve been able to achieve and will ever achieve is a result of God’s blessings over my life. I also have to credit my amazing family. They support me through everything good or bad.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My life quote is simple, “Never give up”. I’ve had many ups and downs in my professional career and until recently, way more downs than ups but no matter what, I never give up.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I would love to have lunch with Queen Elizabeth II of England. It has to be in London in Buckingham Palace because I want the full regal experience. I just admire how, for over 50 years, she has managed to remain in the public spotlight with very few or no missteps. If I could have breakfast with anyone it would be Diana Ross because she’s Diana Ross.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am on Instagram, Twitter and Snap @warrendrobinson,Facebook @thewarrendrobinson and my website www.warrendrobinson.com.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!