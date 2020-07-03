Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

WARNING: If You Want To Stop Making Assumptions About Others (Even If You Have Prejudices) – Read Right Now…

Justin Rohrwasser, a college kicker who got drafted by the New England Patriots, found himself the center of news stories shortly after the Draft.  A tattoo on Rohrwasser’s arm was an emblem of the Three Percenters, a paramilitary group that was loosely involved in the heated Charlottesville rally / clash back in 2017.  People noticed […]

By
WARNING: If You Want To Stop Making Assumptions About Others (Even If You Have Prejudices) - Read Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Justin Rohrwasser, a college kicker who got drafted by the New England Patriots, found himself the center of news stories shortly after the Draft. 

A tattoo on Rohrwasser’s arm was an emblem of the Three Percenters, a paramilitary group that was loosely involved in the heated Charlottesville rally / clash back in 2017. 

People noticed the tattoo in some of Rohrwasser’s college photos, and you know what happened next. 

Rohrwasser was accused of everything from racism to being a White Supremacist to… actually, that’s all he was accused of. 

When Rohrwasser defended himself, explaining that he got the tattoo because of things that the Three Percenters represented that weren’t at all about race or politics, this was met with skepticism and ridicule by the woke.  

The racist White Supremacist was backtracking after being outed, some said. 

I read up on The Three Percenters. Their website says

“‘The Three Percenters – Original’ is a national organization made up of patriotic citizens who love their country, their freedoms, and their liberty. We are committed to standing against and exposing corruption and injustice.”

There’s more that you can read yourself. 

I believe in taking people at their word until or unless they show me otherwise. 

Standing guard for another group that may have had more racially-charged intentions doesn’t necessarily make TTP racist — just like listening to Jay-Z doesn’t mean I support drug dealing, and liking 50 Cent doesn’t mean I advocate for shooting people. 

There are articles that do their best to draw lines between The Three Percenters and racism/White Supremacy. 

To me, the harder these articles have to work to make their case, the weaker the case is — and the “case” is all based on the assertion that the authors know the inner thoughts of The Three Percenter members. 

This is what I’d call a “reach.” 

*** 

Mind reading. It’s an invaluable skill. 

So invaluable, in fact, that I don’t know anyone who has it. But I know (of) a lot of people who think they have it. 

When you accuse someone of believing something that they themselves say they do not believe, you are mind reading. 

When you tell someone why they did something — despite their own explanation of their actions — you are mind reading. 

When you say you know what someone truly believes, and those beliefs differ from what that person actually says, you are mind reading. 

You cannot read minds. 

Mind reading is selfish and lazy. It’s your way of telling someone, I’ve made my decision about you / your actions, and nothing you say can change that — because I can see into your mind and know what you’re really thinking

Scott Adams addresses those phenomena in Loserthink

Sounds silly when laid out like that. But how often are you doing it? 

I wrote The Mirror Of Motivation so you can stop reading other people’s minds and get your own mind right — and you can get the book free until we decide to take it down (just cover shipping). 

Claim your copy here: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com 

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic — 

#234: Careful of Passing Judgement- You Don’t Always Know The Whole Story

#1431: Discernment: Your Skill Of Perception And Judgement

#1351: Do Not Assume Anything

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life— without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?   

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching — which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.   

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin has ever created, all organized and structured for you— PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.    

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.      

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnMyGame.com/GameGroup 

Get Started With Your Free Trial Here
WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Barber that became a Superhero Overnight to all the Balding Scalps of the World.

by Rey Rey Rodriguez
Community//

Social Impact Heroes: “ Your money should, and can, reflect what you care about.” with Megan Schleck of COIN and Chaya Weiner

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
Community//

Dani Egna of Inked by Dani: “Happy people are more likely to deliver great work; Create a positive and inspiring work environment”

by Alexandra Spirer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.