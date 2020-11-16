Contributor Log In/Sign Up
WANTED: POSITIVE ROLE MODELS

They are out there every day. We simply need to change our focus!

I don’t know about you, but I have grown very weary of all of the negative information that is thrown at my family and loved ones on a daily basis.

Studies indicate that we have approximately 60,000 thoughts a day; and that the vast majority of these thoughts, roughly 80%, are negative in content. That means that we have somewhere around 48,000negative thoughts each day.  

It is no wonder that 25% (40% since the pandemic) of the people in our country are suffering from anxiety! We have become a society that focuses on and glorifies all that is wrong in this world.

The media (Print, Broadcast… and Social) plays a huge part in influencing this negative mind set. Approximately 80% of what we see, hear, and read from the media is negative in content.

Unfortunately, it does not stop there. Go into most work places in America in the morning and just listen to the negative banter that takes place as the day is getting started… And we wonder why our productivity is waning!

Ask any group of people to name some positive role models that our children can look up too, and watch the blank glaze come over their faces.

YOU… Can Make a Difference.

Here are some action steps…

* Start and end your day with something, inspirational, educational, or spiritual; that inspires and empowers you and your loved ones to have a positive day

* STOP watching the news (you will survive without it)

* Be a good finder… Look for and celebrate good experiences, happenings, or people

* Have an attitude of gratitude… Be thankful for the abundance you already have

* Ask your children to share something positive every night at the dinner table… (this includes all you grown up kids, too)

* Create the habit of asking your children to say: “I am grateful for…” before they go to bed… ask them to list 3-5 things (remember to lead by example)

* Practice “ARK” (acts of random kindness)… Do something positive for someone else without anyone knowing that it came from you

* Make your workplace a “positive energy work zone” (even when working remotely) … leave the negative thinking and actions to your competitors

* Remember that praise and recognition are powerful tools that get massive results

* Share: your victories, and stories of heroes more often

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

