Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Want To Treat Your Soul? Don’t Use Technology Before Starting Your Day.

Better health and wellness means treating and caring for our minds, bodies and spirits. When we first wake up, we can set intentions for our days the minute we open our eyes and see the light. Some people enjoy repeating affirmations silently, others like to practice their faith, or you can be someone who reaches […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Better health and wellness means treating and caring for our minds, bodies and spirits.

When we first wake up, we can set intentions for our days the minute we open our eyes and see the light.

Some people enjoy repeating affirmations silently, others like to practice their faith, or you can be someone who reaches for the phone and choose to scroll the internet before you start the day.

Using technology before you even step foot on ground might not be the best option for your mental health.

“Excessive media use is not good for us physically, mentally, or emotionally. The good news is that taking a media break is a powerful way to improve our well-being.”

Mary E. Gomes, Ph.D., is a professor of psychology at Sonoma State University

While multi-tasking can feel comfortable in the moment, using technology and setting your intention in the morning can be more effective on the overall result of your day.

You might be thinking, what can I do to improve my health and mind in the morning?

The options are endless.

Stretch it out, practice your favorite meditation, listen to a calming playlist, go on a nature walk outside, read a book, drink water and or simply enjoy silence in the sun.

We often over complicate things on ourselves and all we need to do is enjoy our life in the way we want to and best know how to bring bliss into our minutes, hours, days and years we’re alive.

Personally, I have every intention of spending less time online and living and enjoying my life, in the present moment. I have spent so much time looking at what others are doing, I need to treat my own soul with the love it deserves.

For now, I won’t be using technology the first 30 minutes I’m awake and the last 30 minutes before I go to sleep.

I’m not a licensed psychologist or mental health professional, but I can honestly say my days are brighter, more joyful, and filled with more purpose and abundance when I hold space in my life for tech free mornings.

One of the best spiritual teachers out there, yes I’m talking about Oprah Winfrey, starts each morning with a 20 minute meditation!

Some people will tell you you need to wake up super early and accomplish everything under the sun in the first few hours you are awake, but the intentions you make might be more beneficial in the long run.

Technology will always be a powerful resource to build and sustain personal relationships, strengthen your career and gain valuable information, and connect and communicate in countless ways. As as a Community Manager myself, online communities are crucial and important, especially now more than ever before… only I will treat my soul as soon as the sun comes up!

    Isla Martinez, Creator & Community Manager at Soul Sesiones

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “We have this increasing need for stimulation that we think we need in order to feel satisfied.” Helen Sian India Gives 5 Ways to Keep a Healthy Relationship with Tech

    by Dan Pannasch
    Community//

    “Why you should change your screensaver periodically” With yoga teacher Helen Sian India

    by Yitzi Weiner
    DisobeyArt/Shutterstock
    Mindful Screening//

     How to Stop Your Smartphone From Hurting Your Health

    by Mark Bertin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.