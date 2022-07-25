Want to Stick to a New Habit? BJ Fogg Explains How to Find Your ‘Golden Behavior’

How often have you heard that meditation is good for you if you want to relieve stress? And how often do you actually meditate? In our personal well-being journeys, we often know what the “right” thing to do is, but we may not always be motivated to act on it. In this short video, BJ Fogg, Founder and Director of Stanford’s Behavior Design Lab and Behavioral Science Chair of Thrive’s Scientific Advisory Board, explains why motivation matching is an essential element of habit formation.

Instead of prescribing one-size-fits-all behaviors and forcing yourself to try healthy habits that you’re not motivated to keep up with, Fogg says, “Find a behavior you want to do so the motivation is built in… Then the next step is: let’s make it easier. And then the next step is the prompt.” Fogg calls these golden behaviors: habits we want to do already. When that motivation to change your behavior already exists, you’ll have a much easier time making them stick.