Want to maintain a positive mindset despite a pandemic?

Through gratitude, affirmations and visualization, we can remain positive even in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis.



From Buddha to Napoleon Hill and John Maxwell to Oprah – the most influential people in our history all agree – mindset is the key to success.

Despite the challenges we face amid this Coronavirus pandemic and the constant negativity we see on the news and social media, we can still choose to maintain a positive mindset.

In fact, this may be the best time to cultivate an attitude of gratitude because gratitude is scientifically proven to improve health. It can counteract depression and suicidal thoughts, reduce our aches and pains, and even lead to better cardiovascular health. 

Gratitude is simply recognizing and being thankful for what is already good in our lives. And the more we focus on the good things – no matter how small – the more good things we see. And the easier it is to remain positive.

Law of Attraction

In addition to gratitude, leveraging the Law of Attraction – or LOA – will springboard us to more good things.

Simply put, the Law of Attraction (LOA) states that everything in the Universe is made of energy and that energy vibrates at different frequencies, which attracts energy of the same frequency.  It is LOA, which uses the power of the mind to translate whatever is in our thoughts and materializes them into reality.

If we focus on negative doom and gloom we will remain under that cloud. If we focus on positive thoughts and have goals that we aim to achieve, we will find a way to achieve them!  LOA dictates that whatever can be imagined and held in the mind’s eye is achievable if we take action!

Affirmations

But how can we maintain a positive, high-vibe mindset? Affirmations are a very effective technique that literally help us rewire our brains to be more positive.

We are affirming ourselves all the time, whether we realize it or not. The problem is that we will believe whatever we tell ourselves regularly. So if we tell ourselves, I’m just not smart enough or I don’t have time, we will find both to be true.

However, if we repeat carefully crafted, positive statements that focus on what we want to believe, think and feel (whether or not we truly feel that way right now), we practice this new belief, helping it become ingrained into our implicit, automatic memory and eventually turned into a true belief.

Visualization

Another technique to help us maintain a positive mindset and empower our new beliefs is the use of visualization.

Professional athletes and performers all use visualization because the body does not know the difference between what is happening and what we imagine. When a runner visualizes a race, while attached to electrodes, the exact same sequence of brain activity is observed as when the runner is physically racing.

This is because neurons in our brains interpret imagery the same as a real-life action. In fact, a study of mental exercises and the impact that it has on strength concluded that by simply visualizing ourselves conducting an exercise, we can increase our strength by 35%.  If visualization can do that, imagine how effective it can be to help us maintain a positive mindset.

Therefore, despite the crisis that is looming outside our door, let us focus on focus on gratitude, affirmations and visualization to help us maintain a positive mindset.  Who knows – we may end up improving our mental health during this pandemic rather than falling victim to all of the negativity.

Michele Duhigg, Mindset Coach at Duhigg Coaching & Consulting

Michele Duhigg is a certified life coach who specializes in mindset, law of attraction and
manifestation techniques. She works with high-achieving female professionals and business
owners to break down the barriers that are holding them back to live their best lives now!

Michele was named 2020 Woman of Influence by Amazing Women Media and will be featured in Thriving Women Magazine, 2020 Amazing Women of Influence book and is co-authoring the book, You Can Have It All, which is set to be released later this year.

