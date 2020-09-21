Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Want To Know The REAL Strategic Reason To Always Show Up…?

In my Hard Work Ain’t Enough Masterclass (it’s free), I mention the element of timing.  Many people think “timing” means fortuitous things happening at fortuitous times. That can surely be part of it, but that kind of thing can’t be strategized for. Luck does matter when it comes to success, but planned luck isn’t actually luck.  Here’s your strategy for that […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Want To Know The REAL Strategic Reason To Always Show Up…? Dre Baldwin DreAllDay.com

In my Hard Work Ain’t Enough Masterclass (it’s free), I mention the element of timing

Many people think “timing” means fortuitous things happening at fortuitous times. That can surely be part of it, but that kind of thing can’t be strategized for. Luck does matter when it comes to success, but planned luck isn’t actually luck

Here’s your strategy for that planned luck that anyone can work: Showing up — but not just showing up anywhere at random times and hoping. 

I’m talking about showing up at a handful of specific places ALL the time. 

What places, though? Well, let’s work backwards. 

Luck is said to happen when preparation meets opportunity. Based on where you want to be in your life, where’s the opportunity? 

If you’re a model, it’s photoshoots and casting calls.  

Writer? Google Docs or WordPress. 

Athlete? Some games to play in. 

Community activist? A cause that people can rally behind. 

The preparation part is your job to handle. 

A prepared athlete who plays in a ton of games will eventually have a great game.  

A seasoned writer who keeps writing is going to get a break that exposes them to the mainstream. 

A professional model who keeps posing for photos is gonna get seen by someone who is somebody. 

The skill and discipline of showing up, combined with a little bit of “homework” in sussing out where to show up, creates luck. The skill and discipline of showing up, combined with a little bit of “homework” in sussing out where to show up, creates luck. CLICK TO TWEET

For the budding professional, you probably have a good idea of where you need to be and how you’d get there. 

Let’s say you were teleported to the location right now. Are you prepared for the opportunity? 

Luck never shines on the unprepared

By the way, if you want or set yourself up to get “lucky,” you have to do the work up-front. That’s why I’m making my book The Mirror Of Motivation FREE for a limited time — get it so you can be ready for that life-changing opportunities that most people never even notice. 

Claim your copy here: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com 

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic —

#405: Why You’re Getting The Results You’re Getting: It’s Not Luck

#404: Personal Initiative: 3 Ways To Have it

#430: Are You “Doing Too Much”? Probably Not

#429: The Key To Lost Opportunity: Showing Up Unprepared

#428: How To KEEP Believing When You’re At Your Lowest Point

#1355: The Preparation Is The Separation

#1354.5 Kobe Bryant: Carpe Diem | Rest In Peace Tribute

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life — without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?   

(Oh yeah: did I mention the EXCLUSIVE smartphone app that has EVERY MasterClass I’ve ever made?)

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching â€” which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.   

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin (that’s me) has ever created, all organized and structured for youâ€” PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.    

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.      

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnYourGameU.com

WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash
Community//

How to Increase Your Luck In Life to 99.9%

by Tobiloba Adejumo
Ascent/PKS Media Inc./Getty Images
Work Smarter//

How Finding Passion Outside of Work Will Help Your Personal (and Professional) Life

by Praveen Tipirneni
Community//

The Role of Luck in Life Success – Aadith Sasi

by Barjunaid Penske

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.