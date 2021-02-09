Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Want to help the planet? 5 books to read in 2021

Inspire your inner environmentalist with this list of books about climate change and environmental justice coming out in 2021

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

2020 can be summed up in one word: COVID-19

But coronavirus wasn’t the only thing on our minds this year. 2020 was jam packed with climate destruction, from the worst California wildfire season on record to a historically bad season for storms in the Southern United States.

It’s obvious that unlike COVID-19, climate change won’t be fixed with a vaccine. 2021 poses a world of new possibilities and opportunities to work towards fighting climate change and helping our planet.

Here is a list of 5 books about climate change coming out in 2021 that are sure to inspire your inner environmentalist:

  1. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need

Author: Bill Gates

Release Date: February 16, 2021

Bill Gates is the author of this highly anticipated book which details how the world can achieve net-zero carbon emissions before reaching a climate catastrophe. In this book, Gates reflects on technology’s role in decreasing carbon emissions, the policies required to fight climate change, and the individual actions we must take to help our planet recover. You’re not going to want to miss out on this groundbreaking publication!

2. How to Prepare for Climate Change – A Practical Guide to Surviving the Chaos

Author: David Pogue

Release Date: February 16, 2021

David Pogue is the author of this manual for climate change preparation. Pogue takes readers through the necessary steps to surviving climate disasters. Pogue is strategic and straightforward in his message that in order to live through the worst of climate change, we must begin mitigation efforts now.

3. Girl Warriors: How 25 Young Activists Are Saving The Earth 

Author: Rachel Sarah

Release: April 2021

Rachel Sarah’s Girl Warriors: How 25 Young Activists Are Saving The Earth tells the riveting stories of 25 young women’s individual pursuits for climate justice. These girls have led climate strikes, given TED talks, founded nonprofits, and sued the government. This book is sure to inspire women of all ages to support the youth-climate movement. (You might even see a familiar face;)

4. Under a White Sky

Author: Elizabeth Kolbert

Release: February 9, 2021

Pulitzer Prize winning author Elizabeth Kolbert of The Sixth Extinction is back with this new novel to shine a spotlight on the new world humans are creating in the new geological epoch: the Anthropocene. Kolbert examines how the interventions that have imperiled our planet are now seen as the only hope for it’s salvation. Under a White Sky is sure to be an unforgettable read.

5. The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet

Author: Michael E. Mann

Release: January 12, 2021

Renowned climate scientist Michael E. Mann is the author of “The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet”, a story about the fossil fuel companies waging a 30-year campaign to deflect blame and responsibility for rising carbon emissions and environmental destruction. Mann exposes the fossil fuel industry and puts forward a plan for overcoming opposition to renewable energy and creating a more sustainable humanity.

    Sarah Goody, Youth Climate Activist at Climate NOW

    Sarah Goody is a 16-year-old activist recognized globally for her work empowering young people to take climate action. Sarah is the founder of Climate NOW, a youth-led group dedicated to bringing awareness to the climate movement and empowering our youth to take action for their future. Sarah's work has been recognized by Teen Vogue, NBC News, Forbes, LA Times, and Nickelodeon among others. Connect with Sarah on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Graciela Chichilnisky of ‘Global Thermostat’: “Believe in yourself”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    The Great Green Reset: From Biological Baselines to Building Back Better

    by Catherine Cunningham, PhD
    Community//

    “5 things we must do to inspire the next generation about sustainability and the environment” With Ryan Mizzen

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.