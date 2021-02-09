Want to help the planet? 5 books to read in 2021

2020 can be summed up in one word: COVID-19

But coronavirus wasn’t the only thing on our minds this year. 2020 was jam packed with climate destruction, from the worst California wildfire season on record to a historically bad season for storms in the Southern United States.

It’s obvious that unlike COVID-19, climate change won’t be fixed with a vaccine. 2021 poses a world of new possibilities and opportunities to work towards fighting climate change and helping our planet.

Here is a list of 5 books about climate change coming out in 2021 that are sure to inspire your inner environmentalist:

Author: Bill Gates

Release Date: February 16, 2021

Bill Gates is the author of this highly anticipated book which details how the world can achieve net-zero carbon emissions before reaching a climate catastrophe. In this book, Gates reflects on technology’s role in decreasing carbon emissions, the policies required to fight climate change, and the individual actions we must take to help our planet recover. You’re not going to want to miss out on this groundbreaking publication!

2. How to Prepare for Climate Change – A Practical Guide to Surviving the Chaos

Author: David Pogue

Release Date: February 16, 2021

David Pogue is the author of this manual for climate change preparation. Pogue takes readers through the necessary steps to surviving climate disasters. Pogue is strategic and straightforward in his message that in order to live through the worst of climate change, we must begin mitigation efforts now.

3. Girl Warriors: How 25 Young Activists Are Saving The Earth

Author: Rachel Sarah

Release: April 2021

Rachel Sarah’s Girl Warriors: How 25 Young Activists Are Saving The Earth tells the riveting stories of 25 young women’s individual pursuits for climate justice. These girls have led climate strikes, given TED talks, founded nonprofits, and sued the government. This book is sure to inspire women of all ages to support the youth-climate movement. (You might even see a familiar face;)

4. Under a White Sky

Author: Elizabeth Kolbert

Release: February 9, 2021

Pulitzer Prize winning author Elizabeth Kolbert of The Sixth Extinction is back with this new novel to shine a spotlight on the new world humans are creating in the new geological epoch: the Anthropocene. Kolbert examines how the interventions that have imperiled our planet are now seen as the only hope for it’s salvation. Under a White Sky is sure to be an unforgettable read.

5. The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet

Author: Michael E. Mann

Release: January 12, 2021

Renowned climate scientist Michael E. Mann is the author of “The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet”, a story about the fossil fuel companies waging a 30-year campaign to deflect blame and responsibility for rising carbon emissions and environmental destruction. Mann exposes the fossil fuel industry and puts forward a plan for overcoming opposition to renewable energy and creating a more sustainable humanity.