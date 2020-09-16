Want To Easily Stand Out From Others With The Same Resume As You?

When I’m on Twitter and Instagram, I’ll look at the bios of people who look interesting.

Mostly, I want to see what credentials people use to describe themselves.

There are certain things I see all the time — TEDx speaker, coach, author, and keynote speaker are common ones — that I have in common with people.

I don’t feel good about that.

If anything, it makes me want to mention those things less, and either find or achieve new elements with which to sell myself.

Why? I don’t want to be grouped with anyone else.

***

While we know we are all individuals, each with our own approach and style, it’s not always about what we think or even what we know about ourselves: it’s about what the marketplace sees and remembers.

Other people don’t care about you nearly as much as YOU care about you. Thus, they don’t spend as much time figuring out what, if anything, makes you any different from the other 12 “best selling author” profiles they’ve seen in the last hour.

To them, you’re just another face in the crowd.

If you like your individuality and want to be recognized for who you are personally, identify your unique angle(s): what can you say about yourself that no one else can say about themselves?

Where can you be the only one?

Remember: “Different” is better than “better.”

By the way, if you want some help finding that uniqueness within you, claim your free copy of The Mirror Of Motivation so you can look deeper into yourself — which means you’ll carve out your own space, rather than being just another face in a crowd.

Get it here: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic —

#366: Why It Is Your Duty To Stand Out

#365: What I’ve Learned in A Year Of Daily Podcasting

#1511: The Art Of Drawing Attention

#1510: Don’t Be Impressed By Titles

#1391: Build A Business Before You Build A Brand

#1390: How To Step Outside Your Comfort Zone

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life — without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?

(Oh yeah: did I mention the EXCLUSIVE smartphone app that has EVERY MasterClass I’ve ever made?)

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching â€” which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin (that’s me) has ever created, all organized and structured for youâ€” PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnYourGameU.com