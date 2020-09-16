Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Want To Easily Stand Out From Others With The Same Resume As You?

When I’m on Twitter and Instagram, I’ll look at the bios of people who look interesting.  Mostly, I want to see what credentials people use to describe themselves.  There are certain things I see all the time — TEDx speaker, coach, author, and keynote speaker are common ones — that I have in common with people.  I don’t feel good […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Want To Easily Stand Out From Others With The Same Resume As You? Dre Baldwin DreAllDay.com

When I’m on Twitter and Instagram, I’ll look at the bios of people who look interesting. 

Mostly, I want to see what credentials people use to describe themselves

There are certain things I see all the time — TEDx speaker, coach, author, and keynote speaker are common ones — that I have in common with people. 

I don’t feel good about that.

If anything, it makes me want to mention those things less, and either find or achieve new elements with which to sell myself. 

Why? I don’t want to be grouped with anyone else

***

While we know we are all individuals, each with our own approach and style, it’s not always about what we think or even what we know about ourselves: it’s about what the marketplace sees and remembers

Other people don’t care about you nearly as much as YOU care about you. Thus, they don’t spend as much time figuring out what, if anything, makes you any different from the other 12 “best selling author” profiles they’ve seen in the last hour. 

To them, you’re just another face in the crowd. 

If you like your individuality and want to be recognized for who you are personally, identify your unique angle(s): what can you say about yourself that no one else can say about themselves? 

Where can you be the only one

Remember: “Different” is better than “better.”

By the way, if you want some help finding that uniqueness within you, claim your free copy of The Mirror Of Motivation so you can look deeper into yourself — which means you’ll carve out your own space, rather than being just another face in a crowd. 

Get it here: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com 

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic —

#366: Why It Is Your Duty To Stand Out

#365: What I’ve Learned in A Year Of Daily Podcasting

#1511: The Art Of Drawing Attention

#1510: Don’t Be Impressed By Titles

#1391: Build A Business Before You Build A Brand

#1390: How To Step Outside Your Comfort Zone

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life — without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?   

(Oh yeah: did I mention the EXCLUSIVE smartphone app that has EVERY MasterClass I’ve ever made?)

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching â€” which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.   

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin (that’s me) has ever created, all organized and structured for youâ€” PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.    

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.      

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnYourGameU.com 

WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Work Smarter//

The Right (And Wrong) Ways To Network At Any Conference

by Jopwell
Thomas Barwick/Getty Images
Well-Being//

Your Absurd Jealousy Habits Will Ruin Your Life. Here's How to Change That

by Ryan Holiday
Community//

I’m fed up of feeling bloated and gassy after eating – should I cut out carbohydrates?

by Leanne Spencer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.