Want to Crush Anxiety Of Uncertainty? Do this one simple thing

Want to Crush Anxiety Of Uncertainty? Do this one simple thing

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Have you noticed how much anxiety is around us right now? If you notice, anxiety is often present because of uncertainty of the future, isn’t it?

As humans, we are addicted to wanting to be in control and when things feel out of our control, this often creates anxiety.

If you can relate, you’re not alone. I used to be quite the control freak. It’s a standing joke in my family on my need to read the end of a mystery novel first before I start a book. That’s quite the sign of control isn’t it? Not just that, if you’re an avid listener of my podcast, you would have heard me talk about how I used to be anxious for most of my life. Anxiety, fear are often connected with needing to be control.

However, you may have already realized that control is an illusion and anxiety creates all kinds of mental and physical ailments, right?

So, how can you get rid of anxiety, and the need to be in control. In my podcast episode # 45- “Do this one simple thing to crush anxiety of uncertainty”, I share two important steps to dealing with control and anxiety.

As you listen to the two steps, you will also discover the one simple thing that will crush anxiety of uncertainty AND it might actually surprise you. I was debating whether to share what the ONE simple thing is. As you may have already guessed, the one simple thing is not in isolation is it? So, sharing it without the context will not help you, right.

So, I invite you to listen to the episode right now, take a screenshot, and share your takeaways with me on Instagram.

Xo,

    Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC, Master Coach and Guide at Padma Ali LLC

    Padma Ali is a Master Coach and Guide with a two decade background in Neuropsychology. She helps evolved leaders and executives unlock their highest potential using her unique N.E.W You Blueprint (C) methodology. This combination of Neuropsychology and Ancient Healing practices helps her clients achieve long lasting transformation.

    She is an avid practitioner of mindfulness and meditation.  She loves reading, spending time in nature and hanging out with her family.

    For more information, visit Padma's website

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

