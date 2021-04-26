Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Want to Charge More? Become the Librarian of Your Business

Photo by Angelina Yan on Unsplash

Maybe you’ve been in business for a few years and want to grow faster, achieve more significant revenue goals, and make a bigger impact. If that’s you, it’s time to get obsessed with what you know.

When you have some degree of mastery in your subject, you’ve worked with many clients, and you know you can deliver on the transformation you promise, then it’s time to act like a librarian.

A librarian has an answer for everything: a million books, a billion solutions, and a zillion ideas. Yet, she also has a means of accessing the right information for the occasion.

If you don’t have a system for storing, sorting, and optimizing your expertise, if you don’t know how to turn your knowledge into a purchasable, repeatable, scalable product or service, you’ll never move past the first stage of your business.

1:1 work is essential at first because you’ve got to know your process inside and out, you’ve got to see client after client respond to it in real-time, but then, when you are ready to break free of the time = money equation, you’ve got to know how to capitalize.

The goal is to curate your knowledge and assemble it in the proper steps to build a framework so that your clients can get the best results as quickly as possible.

Your audience will be overwhelmed and look elsewhere if your process includes dumping all the contents of your brain on the table. If your customers have to sift through your information to apply it, it’s way less valuable to them.

The big bucks come from the simplicity of optimized information. When you share your expertise so that your audience knows exactly what to do with it, you’ve nailed it.

kristi andrus

Kristi Andrus, Life and Business Coach for Women at KristiAndrus.com

Kristi Andrus is a media executive turned female founder who ran a billion-dollar-account for 13 years at HBO - from Sopranos to Game of Thrones - with three children under three. Since then, she started two blogs, wrote her first book, launched a coaching practice, and regularly contributes to more than 20 publications, including Thrive Global. Everything she creates is for ambitious moms: Your best life is waiting, and building a business is easy when you already have a life you love. Not 100% on your A-game? Schedule a free strategy call at www.kristiandrus.com.

