Want To Become A Better Dancer? Unnati Malharkar Can Teach You How

Unnati Malharkar, who is rightly known for her popping dance moves, and her sense of fashion is a clear indication of her idea of being comfortable in your own body. Unnati is a pampered child and always loves to spend time with her family. In one of her recent vlog, she covered “A Day in her Life” and the audience has loved the new angle of her being a grounded young lady even after so much of fame.

We’ve all heard the expression “Dance like nobody’s watching,” but have we really taken into consideration what this means? It means to let go. Dancing can be one of the most freeing forms of self-expression and creativity. You could be the worst dancer in the world, and yet participate in it every day and be considered a success because it’s fun and feels good for you. Sometimes you hear a song that sparks a particular memory and you start to move your shoulders to the beat without even realizing it says Unnati.

Who doesn’t want to wow the crowd when one steps out onto the dance floor? Or maybe you just want a firm level of confidence that you’re not going to embarrass yourself out there. Maybe you strive to become a professional. If you want to improve your dance moves, here are some tips to get you there. They can help you bring any style of dancing up a notch. No matter what your level of experience, these tips will help you shine.

Find a Great Instructor

Experienced dancers know the importance of having a good dance instructor. A dance teacher can not only show you new steps and techniques, but he will also correct any mistakes that you’re making.

Choose your instructor carefully, particularly if you’re new to dance. Ask for referrals if you know anyone who takes lessons, or if you know anyone who knows someone else who takes lessons.

It’s good to make mistakes

You often have to keep getting it wrong until you eventually get it right. It doesn’t mean that you’ll never be able to dance. Instead of seeing mistakes and failures as setbacks, see them as a learning process that you need to go through. Professional dancers often tell me that the key is to always smile. Who are you most likely to notice in a performance?

Someone who dances perfectly but jumps and looks startled at the slightest error, or someone who makes an obvious mistake but stays calm and keeps a radiant smile? The truth is we rarely notice the mistakes of the second one.

Improve Your Technique

Professional dancers spend their entire careers perfecting their technique. Good technique is what separates the good dancers from the best dancers. Learn new moves, but strive to perfect the skills of each step.

Smile

A smile is an expression of pleasure, happiness, or amusement. If you smile when you’re dancing, people will get the feeling that you love what you’re doing. Even if you’re dancing alone, smile to yourself. You love to dance, so let it show!

Relax and have fun dancing

Remember, dancing is meant to be fun, not a chore or something to get worked up about. Dancing is meant to help lower your blood pressure, not raise it, so don’t stress.

Regardless of how many (or how few) dance moves you have in your locker, you can usually have an enjoyable dance with anyone, provided you are both attentive to one another and at least give the impression you are enjoying yourselves. Relax and have fun dancing.

Dance keeps you fit! Dance teaches the importance of movement and fitness in a variety of ways through a variety of disciplines. As well, dancers learn to coordinate muscles to move through proper positions. Dancing is a great activity to pursue at almost any age provided you are in proper health to handle the rigors of dancing for life she quoted.