Want to be More Productive? Get Moving.

Photo Credit: Canva



The message of regular exercise to promote wellness is not new. However, did you know that exercise or movement of any kind can be useful in the workplace?

In the ‘sit less, move more’ workplace study results indicated an increase in productivity. Movement during the workday fosters a clear, creative mind, increases our mood and energy level, all of which facilitates productive behavior.



Even if you can’t make it to the gym as often as you’d like, can you find ways to move while at work? Here are my favorite ways to move during the work day:

A short burst of exercise can be all you need when feeling sluggish; try 20 pushups, one minute of jumping jacks or a yoga pose.

can be all you need when feeling sluggish; try 20 pushups, one minute of jumping jacks or a yoga pose. Double duty task – take a walk to the mail room or post office to send your mail.

– take a walk to the mail room or post office to send your mail. A walking meeting is great for 2 or 3 individuals.

is great for 2 or 3 individuals. Utilize a stand-up desk or simply stand at your desk when possible for 10-15 minute intervals/hour.

or when possible for 10-15 minute intervals/hour. Work through a brain fog with chair stretches . Follow this link for a stretch routine.

. Follow this link for a stretch routine. Park your car in the furthest space in the parking lot.

in the parking lot. Take a walking lunch or use part of your lunch break to walk.

or use part of your lunch break to walk. Take the stairs instead of the elevator throughout the day. If working from home, take the stairs to the furthest bathroom in your house.

instead of the elevator throughout the day. If working from home, take the stairs to the furthest bathroom in your house. Trade your traditional desk chair for an exercise ball.

P.S. keep a pair of comfortable shoes in your desk drawer so there is no excuse to stop you from moving.