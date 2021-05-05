Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Want to be More Productive? Get Moving.

Just do it. Add movement to your day to boost your productivity.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo Credit: Canva


The message of regular exercise to promote wellness is not new. However, did you know that exercise or movement of any kind can be useful in the workplace?

In the ‘sit less, move more’ workplace study results indicated an increase in productivity. Movement during the workday fosters a clear, creative mind, increases our mood and energy level, all of which facilitates productive behavior.

Even if you can’t make it to the gym as often as you’d like, can you find ways to move while at work?  Here are my favorite ways to move during the work day: 

  • short burst of exercise can be all you need when feeling sluggish; try 20 pushups, one minute of jumping jacks or a yoga pose.
  • Double duty task– take a walk to the mail room or post office to send your mail. 
  • walking meeting is great for 2 or 3 individuals.
  • Utilize a stand-up desk or simply stand at your desk when possible for 10-15 minute intervals/hour. 
  • Work through a brain fog with chair stretches. Follow this link for a stretch routine.
  • Park your car in the furthest space in the parking lot. 
  • Take a walking lunch or use part of your lunch break to walk.
  • Take the stairs instead of the elevator throughout the day. If working from home, take the stairs to the furthest bathroom in your house.
  • Trade your traditional desk chair for an exercise ball.

P.S. keep a pair of comfortable shoes in your desk drawer so there is no excuse to stop you from moving. 

    Sandra Lane, Certified Professional Organizer at Organization Lane, LLC

    Sandra Lane is many things... an empty nester, professional organizer, productivity nerd, and lover of puzzles.

    She is the author of the Amazon Best-selling book; Ask the Organizer and a popular presenter for corporations who want to increase productivity. To invite Sandra to speak at your company or event, go here: https://organizationlane.com/speaking/.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Clever Chair Alternatives to Keep You Healthy at Work

    by Maria Tanski-Phillips
    Community//

    Easy Workplace Wellness Ideas You Can Try Now

    by Caroline Jordan
    Community//

    Move To Boost Productivity

    by Jennifer Lutz

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.