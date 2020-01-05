Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Want to be at the Top of Your Game? Cultivate a Resilient Vision

Having a resilient vision is how you move from a place of overwhelm and stagnation to well-being and risk-taking.

By

This is the essence of resilience, and what Dallas-based litigation attorney Courtney Perez realized after years of slogging through stressful days. 

“I always thought resilience was something to be endured, like ‘taking the punches,’ she shared with a fellow group of senior women attorneys. 

Ouch. Resilience is not at all about taking punches!

This accomplished group had gathered as part of an annual leadership program for the Dallas Bar Association where I have had the privilege of conducting resilience training for the past few years. 

“Resilience, for me, is about survival,” said Courtney, a partner at Carter Arnett PLLC. 

Heads nodded in agreement since the pressure and grind of the legal profession is something everyone in the room had experienced in excess. Still, the weight of Courtney’s words surprised me. She was a dynamic, intelligent, high-achieving professional who had earned the right to stay in the game—and be at the top of her game. The same could be said for all the other attorneys present, some of whom were quick to note the lack of female role models and mentors to guide them as they reached higher in their careers. 

The facts: nothing I said that day would reverse the staggering burnout in the industry and disproportionate number of women continuing to exit the profession at senior levels.  Such external circumstances were beyond our control. 

“But resilience,” I told the group, “comes from the inside. “It’s about forging the inner reserves to transcend challenges big and small, and to be able to do so with optimism.”

Having a resilient vision is the antidote to stress and burnout. It’s how you move from a place of overwhelm and stagnation to well-being and risk-taking. In order to stay at the top of the game, women attorneys must embrace and own their true resilience. 

Taking stock of challenges and frustrations is the first step toward becoming resilient. It’s a process that can’t be rushed because real resilience requires understanding along with action. Don’t get me wrong; I’m not suggesting you do nothing. Ignoring a situation leads to stuckness, not growth. It’s just that you can’t swing into action before you’ve figured out what a particular situation means to you on a deeper level.  

For starters, answer the following questions:

What is within your ability to change right now? 

How might your perspective be negatively altered by this challenge? 

What long-term value and benefits could come from addressing this challenge?  

Resilience is a learned skill. The more you practice it, the more confident and intentional your vision for the future.

It was a proud moment to hear how Courtney’s views on resilience shifted after the program. “What I learned today is that you don’t have to endure or suffer through challenges. If you change your perspective, you can actually enjoy the journey as you move through those challenges. I never thought of resilience in this way.”

What about you? In what ways can cultivating a resilient vision help you feel at the top of your game? 

March 13, 2012. Nancy Sharp portraits. Photo by Ellen Jaskol

Nancy Sharp, Resilience Keynote Speaker, Trainer, Author

Nancy Sharp is a keynote speaker, trainer, and author who regularly brings her message and programs on resilience to women attorneys and legal teams. Resilience, for Nancy, has been hard-earned, and she considers it a privilege to combine her knowledge and experience with leading research in emotional intelligence, positive psychology, and growth mindsets. Nancy delivers value to her clients in person, online, and now, in self-guided courses. She is the author of the award-winning memoir Both Sides Now: A True Story of Love, Loss, and Bold Living, has contributed to numerous anthologies, and been published in national media including The New York Times. Reach out to Nancy on social media or email her directly at [email protected] to learn more.

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Rising Through Resilience: “The connection between personal relationships and resilience”

by Alexandra Friedman
Community//

sHeroes: “You have to be steady for your team and roll with the punches.” with Brittany Underwood of Akola

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
Community//

Women In Wellness: “All you can do is all you can do” With Anne Grady

by Chaya Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.