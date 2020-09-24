Want To Be A Good Parent? Here Is What Not Do

Out of all the challenges, one faces in their life, parenting is among the toughest ones. People often brag about how good of a parent they will be when they get the opportunity of parenthood. However, when the time comes they do not match their words for some of the other reasons. The majority of parents in present times are focusing on what to do to become ideal parents. Often these kinds of parents forget that there are certain things they must avoid being parents.

Eager to know what you must not do to become the parent’s other children are envious of? Read the following article and discover the tips!

Six Things You Must Avoid As a Good Parent

1. Never compare your child:

The comparison comes to parents automatically. At some point or the other, parents end up comparing their child to their other extraordinary child or to someone else’s child who is diligent. Well, a vast majority of parents think that if they compare their children to the best children of the town, there are chances that their children will try becoming like them, but unfortunately, things turn opposite in most of the cases. Each child has its capabilities, qualities, and flaws, therefore, as a parent you must know and understand each one of them and treat them accordingly. Definitely, this practice is going to make you an excellent parent!

2. Imposing manners is Absurd:

Factually, we all love children full of manners and etiquette. However, it is important to realize that imposing manners will never teach kids manners. You want your child to have all the dining table ethics? Practice yourself! Children have keen observations and what they see is what they do. Hence, next time you want to teach them how to eat or how to welcome guests, preach in front of them. You will be surprised to see them doing the same thing in a couple of weeks.

3. Do not belittle your children:

Sometimes when kids are lagging in their studies, health, or any other physical activities, parents are likely to belittle them. Although the intention of the parents might be to make them more competitive, they end up disappointing their children by belittling them. You, as a parent, must be aware of the fact that we all make mistakes as humans. And, as long as your child is trying to do their level best, being the very best of the lot is not of utmost importance.

To remove the phrase, you cannot do this/that from your parenthood dictionary and replace it with you will do this, keep trying.

4. Over punishing is not the solution:

You, as a parent, have the complete authority of your child. Resultantly, you are responsible and accountable for every move they make in society. Provided that, if you are a parent who punishes their child for a serious mistake, then it is fine until you do not affect the physical and mental health of your children. Consider punishing your child the last option in your parental guide! Know how to punish them. It is never suggested to physically or mentally hurt your children as that counts in over punishing, and your child is most likely to repeat the mistake when beaten or shouted at.

5. Never let their morals down:

Your children look up to you as their whole and sole support system. It is you who they turn to when everyone tries to put them down. If a child is confident, it means they come from great parents who do not doubt the worth of their child. Therefore, build such a relationship with your children that the first human that comes in their mind is you.

6. Avoid setting too many limits:

The societies we live in today have normalized limitations for children. Undoubtedly, limitations play a significant role in the character building of your child but dictating too many limits will only ruin them. Some parents have strict rules and regulations, if you are one of those parents, show some flexibility. There is a slight difference between a parent and a teacher, and that is of flexibility. Children cannot tell their teachers to assign them classwork some other day, but they must be able to tell parents to buy titan series guns just because they love it. Obviously, tell them their limitations, but be flexible in changing them depending upon your child’s progress.

Final Thoughts:

Hopefully, now you are well-aware of what not’s of parenthood. The relationship between a child and their parent is a significant one. Hence, it is the parent’s responsibility to strengthen it. You will be able to strengthen your relationship with your children by adopting the tips mentioned above. Happy parenting!