Want More Parenting Support? Try these 4 Podcasts

We all know the irreplaceable value of a strong, inclusive, loving support group. From childhood to parenthood, small networks of family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and classmates give us a sense of belonging, protection, and camaraderie.

Support feeds the soul.

When you’re a parent, getting the right support is crucial. Whether your kid won’t stop yelling your name or isn’t interested in talking to you at all, there are times when you’re frustrated and stressed out. All you want is the sympathetic voice of a friend who knows what you’re going through (and maybe a glass of wine).

You may have been disconnected from your usual support systems these last few months. I’ve discovered that a great podcast can help rebuild a sense of community. Listening to a wonderful podcast host feels a bit like a conversation with a wise and empathetic friend.

I’ve had the honor of appearing on several podcasts in the last few weeks. If you’d like to learn more about the Guidance Approach to Parenting, please check out these episodes.

If you like what you hear, I encourage you to listen to some other episodes and subscribe to these fantastic shows.

The Sensory Project Show

Rachel Harrington and Jessica Hill are certified occupational therapy assistants whose mission is to help families practice health and wellness in their daily lives. They’re light-hearted, funny, intelligent women with a fresh perspective on healthy family dynamics. Listen to my episode with Rachel and Jessica here.

The Blended Family Podcast

Melissa Brown addresses the challenges of having an extended and blended home life with personal stories based on her own family. She tackles difficult topics like having a healthy divorce, managing relationships between non-biological siblings, and “time sharing” with an ex. Her episodes aim to help blended families not only co-exist, but thrive. Listen to my episode with Melissa here.

Distraction Podcast

In our world full of bright, shiny objects, we all need some advice on managing distractions. Dr. Ned Hallowell, a New York Times best-selling author and ADHD expert, lends his expertise on minimizing distractions in your daily life. His bright, enthusiastic show offers practical advice and shows how issues like ADHD can transform into strengths. Listen to my episode with Dr. Ned here.

The Modern Mamas Podcast

Jess Gaertner and Laura Bruner embody modern motherhood: Laura is a certified nutrition consultant, Jess is a licensed athletic trainer with a master’s degree in kinesthesiology, both are CrossFit trainers, and mamas to their babies—whew! They interview guests about fertility, pregnancy, parenting, fitness, and holistic health and spirituality. This duo is a blast to listen to! Listen to my episode with Jess and Laura here.

Which episode was your favorite? Hit reply and let me know!

P.S. These episodes are a great beginning to rethinking your relationship with your kids. If you’re ready to take the next step, check out my FREE webinar, 3 Common Mistakes Parents Make and How to Reverse Them.

​

​​Visit us at: www.consciousparentingrevolution.com

Follow us on: Facebook