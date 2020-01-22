Want Amazing Results? Use these Phrases!

There are many important factors when it comes to being in a leadership position. Leaders who are striving for amazing results in the workplace should know what to say and how to say it when it comes to their employees. Read on to learn three of the best phrases transformational leaders use to get the job done right.



1. I need your help



Many men and women in leadership roles feel as though asking for help from their team members will be viewed as a weakness. However, asking others for help is one of the easiest ways to show leadership strength. Admitting that help is needed shows that a person has the confidence and strength to accept assistance from someone else. This allows others to view their leader as one of them, and they will then trust and respect them more in the future. Refusing to seek help from others will actually highlight any insecurities a person has.



2. How can I help you?



Supervisors and leaders should never just assume that their staff will come to them when they need help. As a leader, it is important to show staff that they can come and ask for help when they need it by making it clear that help will always be given no matter what. Saying “How can I help you?” is important for all transformational leaders to say. Leaders who have a poor view of those who ask for help will cause staff to avoid them when they really need assistance with something. This article teaches leaders how to learn, unlearn, and ask questions, and can be a very useful guide for anyone in a leadership position.



3. I respect the way…



Everyone wants to be respected, especially by their superiors. It’s very important that a leader demonstrates respect for others, even when they want to be respected themselves. Using a phrase that includes the word respect shows that a leader values the decision or comments of their employees, even if they do not necessarily agree with them. This phrase can be used by leaders to share what they care about most with team members. It helps employees gain insight on the things their leaders value, making them work hard to repeat this behavior in the future.

