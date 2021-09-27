Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Want a Winning Workplace? Try These 6 Leadership Tips

From a small, independent firm in San Diego to a national organization with offices from Seattle to New York City, it’s been an honor to lead Hughes Marino and our team through our many phases of growth alongside my wife, Hughes Marino President and COO, Shay Hughes. Since day one, we’ve advocated for business tenants […]

From a small, independent firm in San Diego to a national organization with offices from Seattle to New York City, it’s been an honor to lead Hughes Marino and our team through our many phases of growth alongside my wife, Hughes Marino President and COO, Shay Hughes. Since day one, we’ve advocated for business tenants across the country and helped thousands of companies navigate real estate decisions. Still, the achievement Shay and I are most proud of is the culture we’ve built within Hughes Marino. For multiple years running, we’ve been named a top place to work by Fortune, Entrepreneur, and the business journals in the regions we serve, all while growing Hughes Marino at a breakneck pace. 

Of course, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. There were missteps. Shay and I have supported each other through the trials and tribulations of owning and running a business. Our team supported us and was courageous enough to tell us what we needed to hear along the way. But even that doesn’t happen by accident; nothing sustainable does. I believe it happened because of the following six principles and practices we’ve built into the fabric of Hughes Marino.

1. Lead through the eyes of your team

Howard Schultz, the former CEO and chairman of Starbucks, has always been an idol of mine. I was lucky enough to win an opportunity to sit down and have coffee with him a few years ago. While he gave me several insights I still apply today, one thing in particular resonated with me that I reflect upon daily.

Schultz said that the most significant aspect of his decision-making process was to evaluate the scenario from the lens of his team. When making a decision, he asked himself: “Will this make our team proud?” What a way to view business operations! To this very day, I apply this concept and discuss it in companywide meetings and privately with our leadership team. While we already had this mindset, hearing it so clearly articulated by Schultz reinforced it. We ensure that with every decision we make, we make each other proud, and this is a simple but powerful question every business leader can ask when decision-making.

2. Nurture personal growth and recognition

Even the trendiest office space can’t replicate the value of nurturing personal growth and recognition within a team. I’m consistently amazed by how many managers and executives get this wrong. Typically, this happens when executives focus on their business’s needs to the exclusion of their employees. 

That might work in the short term, but it’s not sustainable. You don’t need an extensive study to tell you that employees who don’t feel like they’re growing in their career will be disengaged, less loyal, and more likely to quit.

The verbal reinforcement of appreciation and gratitude shown to employees can do wonders to help shape company culture and team morale. 

3. Embrace ‘sweaty-palmed’ conversations

While Shay and I get to be the face of Hughes Marino’s culture, many people have advised us, like our business coach, Mike Robbins.

One of his pillars of building a high-performance team is to embrace “sweaty-palmed” conversations. As Robbins explains, these are conversations that involve honest communication, direct feedback, or any other subject that’s difficult to address, ultimately eliminating any issues that could fester and grow to be bigger problems down the road. 

As uncomfortable as these conversations may be in the moment, they’re incredibly important to have. In the long run, they positively impact our well-being, team cohesion, and our tight-knit relationships. 

4. Care for and challenge each other

Another principle of building a great culture is striking a balance between showing empathy and challenging each other. As counterintuitive as this may seem, it works in practice. 

Showing compassion, empathy, and recognition build trust—all helpful tools for the tough talks. If I haven’t first built a foundation of trust within a person I am providing direct feedback to, my message may be received differently.

How you build that environment of trust and compassion is entirely up to you. And it should be adapted to your own style, so it is authentic and natural to you and your company. At Hughes Marino, one of the ways we do it is with our “HM-isms” and WOW cards, which recognize and inspire our employees to be their best selves.

5. Embrace the family spirit

Family is an incredibly cherished element at Hughes Marino, so much so that “embrace the family spirit” is our fourth core value. All of our offices are complete with a family photo wall—a gallery wall of black and white photos of our team’s families, friends, and, yes, pets. By adding a personal touch of family, we recall the comforts of home, the human element of our business, and why we work hard to make our teams and families proud.

Of course, you don’t have to have a family photo wall to have a great culture. But you do need to constantly remind yourself and your team of why you do what you do. Whatever that “why” is, make sure it’s front and center in the mind of your team. 

6. Bring yourself to your team and your culture

Having led a growing business for multiple decades, I’ve given, received, read, and heard a lot of leadership advice. A lot of it was valuable, and some of it didn’t resonate. Regardless, I have always listened, and I’ve thought deeply about certain advice and how it could impact our team and myself. I’ve discovered that you can learn something from everyone, but you have to first make it work for you. Be open-minded, and think carefully about positively infusing your perspective into your team and your business. That’s what leaders do.

    Jason Hughes San Diego

    Jason Hughes San Diego, CEO, Chairman, Owner based in San Diego at Hughes Marino

    Jason Hughes is the CEO, chairman, and owner of Hughes Marino in San Diego, California. His company provides multiple services to commercial building tenants. Examples include project management, tenant representation, and portfolio lease administration. The company has successfully represented commercial tenants for nearly three decades. Clients include municipal, corporate, and non-profit organizations.

    Jason began his career with Cushman & Wakeman in the Los Angeles area in the late 1980s. A few years later, he moved to San Diego with his wife Shay. He launched the company now known as Hughes Marino a short time later. The company is prominent throughout the commercial buying representation industry and has multiple offices throughout the country. Shay also works with the company.

    Both Jason and Shay are leaders for the results they deliver to clients and the relationships they build with them. They added service and results guarantees at a time when few companies did the same.

    Jason Hughes drafted the Dual Agency Disclosure Bill (SB 1711) in 2014. Jerry Brown, the governor of California, signed the bill into law in August of the same year. SB 1711 became effective as of January 1, 2015. The law provides increased transparency for commercial tenants in California. Brokers who represent both landlords and tenants must provide written notice to both parties under SB 1711. This protects tenants and landlords from potential conflicts caused by the broker’s dual interests.

    Throughout his years of leadership, Jason has made purchases and negotiated leases for millions of square feet of commercial space. He has extensive experience in the following areas:

    • Anchor high-rise lease negotiations
    • Build-to-suit developments
    • Condominium, office, and hotel purchases
    • Contract and expansion negotiations
    • Early renegotiations
    • Government negotiations
    • Loan and lease workouts
    • Negotiation of high-value and complex commercial leases
    • Participating loan structuring
    • Project finance negotiations

    Many in the Southern California business community consider Jason Hughes the area’s leading commercial tenant representation expert. He has been involved in negotiating several of the largest tenant lease transactions in the downtown San Diego area.

    Jason graduated from Pepperdine University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1989. He also earned an MBA from the University of California San Diego and has completed courses at these schools:

    • Harvard University
    • Anderson School of Business
    • Rady School of Management

    Several publications have printed articles written by Jason Hughes, including the following:

    • C-Suite Quarterly
    • San Diego Business Journal
    • San Diego Union Tribune
    • Wall Street Journal

    Jason has also appeared on several television programs to speak about aspects of commercial tenant representation. Over the years, several organizations have honored Jason with various awards. Some organizations have presented him with awards multiple times, such as the San Diego Metro and San Diego Business Journal. These publications recognized Jason Hughes as 40 Under 40 People to Watch and Most Admired CEO, respectively.

    Jason was the president of Irving Hughes from 1995 to 2011. He then became CEO of the company he founded in 2011. The company name changed to Hughes Marino at that time.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

