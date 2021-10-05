Walter Sternlieb: “Opening a gallery is much more than just hanging up work on a wall”

Opening a gallery is much more than just hanging up work on a wall. You hang a piece of art; you photograph it and then see the imperfections of the lighting. Each piece needs specific attention and gets lit as an individual.

Designer, builder, woodworker, master craftsman, and industrial artist Walter Sternlieb has turned his focus to another art. He is now creating what he calls 3-dimensional paintings. During this interesting time, Walter feels all of our spirits need to be lifted. Using the wonderful mix of beautiful colors and amazing shapes, his art will brighten up any space.

I have been very fortunate my entire life, I have an amazing family, and great friends. I have always been surrounded by extremely talented people, who have helped bring me to where I am today. As being a fairly new artist, I feel my biggest accomplishment so far has been bringing joy and happiness to all of the people who see my work online or in person. People exit my gallery with huge smiles on their faces saying that the cheerful pieces of art made it such a wonderful experience. Hearing this brings me content knowing my work is making a difference to those people.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

My childhood was interesting, I had two wonderful loving parents and a great older brother. My brother would take me on adventures riding our bikes through the neighborhood looking through what people put out at the curb. Most days we found treasures such as antique picture frames that we would bring home to my mother who is an artist, she loved helping us create our own works of art with these frames. Other memories of my childhood are the amazing vacations we went on. We were exposed to so many museums and historic houses. At the time I didn’t understand what I was learning, not knowing it was going to be such a huge part of my life later down the road. When it was time for me to start making, I stated to my parents that I wanted to be a sculptor. My father said I would be a starving artist with no means to live on. Since I was good at sculpting, I decided to put my talent to use by designing and building leading me down the carpentry route, then later starting my own business.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up I always wanted to be a sculptor, and during the pandemic, I had a lot of spare time on my hands and decided to start creating. I have a beautiful art studio and I had the time, so I thought why not go for it, and I did just that.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was working on a project, and by accident, I splattered paint onto it. I hesitated at the mistake but fell in LOVE at that moment with the splatter concept. Most of my work was very structured or linear, and the splatter paint was just fun and different. After everyone would leave for the day, I would put on my splattered pants and shoes and get to work experimenting with all different splatter methods.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently in the process of building two benches for the outdoor part of my gallery. The first bench has the seating area carved out similar to the style of Windsor chairs. The second bench has a back on it and is made from plumbing pipes, using similar bright colors on it. This one was inspired by when I went to Barcelona Spain where I saw some park benches by Antoni Gaudi. I always have a mess of ideas running through my head. Something is always in the works.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I have recently hired two young people. A son and daughter of a man who has worked with me for many years. Both are so alive and outgoing. We laugh and joke and just smile all day long, we do wacky accents and are just so silly. Through these tough times, we all are going through it has been nice to have such an uplifting change of pace. The joy we share makes me look forward to every encounter we have together. Even though I have never met this person the quote “A man who works with his hands is a laborer, and a man who works with his hands and his brain is a craftsman, but a man who works with his hands and his brain and his heart is an artist. -by Louis Nizer has given definition to my life in every way.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

My inspiration comes from within. Back in the day I would say I have a built-in TV set in my head but now it would be called a 3D monitor, this is where my ideas come alive. In this 3D monitor I can visualize, spin, rotate, and alter them to my leisure. I don t dream of these designs I just wake up and there it is.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My career as an artist is short-lived, so far. My objective is to create pieces of art that make people smile. I can only hope that by experiencing my work, that the beautiful, bright colors might bring some peace and happiness in a time of uncertainty.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

5 things I wish I told myself, things I should have already known, but didn’t.

1. The paint formulas will always keep changing, causing different drying times, and unusual adhesions. I’ve noticed the change in those things when I do my taping projects, sometimes the paint appears dry but when you pull the tape it’s clearly not.

2. Opening a gallery is much more than just hanging up work on a wall. You hang a piece of art; you photograph it and then see the imperfections of the lighting. Each piece needs specific attention and gets lit as an individual.

3. Payment is consistently changing. There are so many different payment methods nowadays, cash, check credit/debit, Zelle, Venmo, and so many more, I’m sure. One time I had to go out and buy a cube to put on my phone for credit cards.

4. Shabby chic is not for me. I thought I could take a rundown building and put my work in it and make it work. When I stepped back, I realized that I needed to make the space that would reflect me as an artist.

5. How hard it would be to find someone to run the gallery. Running a gallery is more than just sitting there hoping people will just walk in. It takes skill to sell work and knowledge of art so you can relate and speak to the clients.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would like to inspire is to bring bright colorful cheerful art to the world. There isn’t enough happiness out there and I just want my artwork and other like-minded artists to inspire others to find their own outlet of contentment.

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

Basically, I live in my own little bubble. I don’t keep up with current events and I don’t watch the news. There is no one who comes to mind and that’s ok. I am content being this way.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

The best way to follow me is on Instagram @aisforartgallery or @sternliebwalter or you can find me on my website at www.aisforart.us/

