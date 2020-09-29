Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Walking the Thin Line

After a Danish summer that had gradually lifted some of the restrictions introduced in the spring, we are now facing this question - How do we cope with “this situation”? More restrictions coming… This makes us feel uncertain and most definitely frustrated. It may seem that the sense of balance and control that many of us crave is slipping away. What can we do?

Photo By: Kathy Borys Siddiqui
On a personal note, I am loyal to my morning routine to give me the energy to tackle each day. I start the day by jumping into the sea. It is a sure way to WAKE UP and connect with nature.

I know not all may want to jump on this bandwagon therefore, here are a few other tried out remedies. With so many of us working from home we need to be aware of how much time we spend in front of the screen. Here are some tips and ideas to implement:

  • Physical activity is a saviour – choose what you like and get moving
  • Fresh Air break – walk, run, bike, sitting in the sun for a few minutes, whatever makes you relax and leave the phone behind 
  • Meditation – short or long, make it work for you but take a bit of time to simply breathe 
  • Journaling – taking a few minutes a day to get things off your chest
  • Substitute coffee with a decaf tea or water – staying hydrated is important 
  • Screen breaks – blue light affects our brain activity and concentration 
  • Connect with people – both on a social and professional level – we need to feel connected to one another, we need to support each other and to laugh together

Last but not least Emotional Resilience is a tool that we all have but not all know how to expand it. 

According to the American Psychological Association, Emotional Resilience is “a process of adapting well when faced with adversity, trauma, tragedy, and significant sources of stress.“ Individuals with a high level of emotional resilience can recognise and manage their emotions in situations of crisis, adversity, and hardships. Emotional Resilience is a skill and trait that we are born with and it continues to develop throughout our lives. Its development is also strongly influenced by the environment we grow up in and it continues to be influenced by our personal and professional environment during adulthood. Now, more than ever we need to flex our resilience muscles.  So, what is resilience made up of? 

Resilient individuals have certain characteristics and practices in common according to the American Psychological Association:

  1. Recognising and managing your feelings 
  2. Empathy
  3. Having a sense of self-worth and confidence 
  4. Ability to form and maintain healthy relationships 
  5. Good problem – solving skills
  6. Sense of purpose for the future 
  7. Optimism 
  8. Belief in support systems 
  9. Coping well with change 

Armed with tools and tips, ready to face another day. The sun will come up and as a good friend said to me just recently, we will get through this. To say we are confronted with challenges may be an understatement, but we are here, safe and sound with the sound of our keyboards clicking away and Zoom meeting invites swooshing back and forth between the email inboxes. Innovation is the new normal, adapting & adjusting is what we have for breakfast each day!

    Kathy Borys Siddiqui, Founder of Active Action, writer, public speaker, Expat Spouse/Partner Trainer at Active Action

    Kathy was born in Poznań, Poland and has lived in 4 countries and on 2 continents. Growing up as an immigrant and a cross-cultural kid she was able to discover a multicultural world that shaped her into the person she is today. As an adult, she experienced life as a re-pat as well as an expat and she is not a stranger to the challenges and opportunities that living abroad offers. 

    Just when she least expected it, she met her Danish husband and once again packed her life in boxes and set off to live the happily ever after in the land of the Vikings and Hygge. Over the span of 10 years, she has lived on Fyn, in Jylland and currently in Nordsjælland. 

    Kathy has a background in Cultural Studies and also a degree in American Studies. She has been able to combine her passion and profession as an Intercultural Trainer and owner of Active Action. Kathy facilitates workshops for Internationals living abroad regarding personal development, emotional well-being, re-shaping your career and personal branding.

     A firm believer that if you are lacking something - "Create it!" 

    Kathy is a passionate runner since 2010, an active lifestyle advocate, wife, mom, business owner, and writer.

    “As an expat spouse, I understand the challenges that come with relocation and how important it is to feel that we are more than a spouse/partner, that we belong and we can contribute. Active participation in the new host country is vital to be happy, thriving Expats and  Internationals. ” 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

