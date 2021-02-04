Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Walking the Talk of Workforce Wellbeing: A Perspective From the Top

Knowing they’re cared for, supported, and encouraged to take care of themselves, is precisely what employees need now and in future, so they can take care of your customers in turn.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Believe it or not, despite being the founder and CEO of a workforce wellbeing solution, I didn’t come out of the gates prioritizing wellbeing. That came later, after years of pushing through exhaustion to achieve “supermom workaholic” status, sacrificing family time and self-care along the way. It wasn’t until I took a step back into a rejuvenating mid-career sabbatical that I learned one of the most powerful life lessons of all: it’s only when I’m feeling physically and emotionally balanced — as the direct result of prioritizing my wellbeing — that I can be there for my family and show up at work as my best self. And the same goes for my employees.

Wellbeing for one and for all

When I founded Grokker.com in 2012 to make the personal pursuit of wellbeing easy, enjoyable, and work/life-affirming, I had a very clear intention that my team was going to live and breathe our mission. This doesn’t happen by accident, though. I knew that I needed to lead by example and demonstrate, with authenticity and candor, that it’s okay — and actually a good thing! — to take care of myself and seek balance in the competing areas of my life, including being the CEO of a fast-growing startup.

My approach was put to the test and into action when my mother was diagnosed with cancer and I stepped in as primary caregiver during her treatment and recovery. I made the important and deliberate decision to be open and honest with my entire team about why I might need to take a personal phone call in the middle of a meeting or sneak in a stress-reducing mid–day yoga session right there in the office. Continuing to give myself permission to prioritize my wellbeing, out in the open, gives my employees the permission they need to practice self-care, their own way. 

With respect to workforce culture and benefits, putting employees’ changing needs first is my company’s North Star. As my employees started having babies, for example, we introduced parent-friendly policies including a completely flexible schedule for the first month upon return to ease back in and adjust. When we began welcoming remote teammates from across the world, they were made to feel at one with the home office via video conferencing, work-from-home Wednesdays, daily colleague connection activities, and even regular care packages. When the pandemic struck, we had many of the “right” pieces in place to maintain personal connection as well as day-to-day functioning, and even take our commitment to wellbeing to the next level.  

Live your core values and deliver on your mission

Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic challenged every company — and we turned on a dime to ensure that our now-fully remote workforce had the support they needed to feel safe, healthy, and connected with one another. This enabled us to undertake the organizational heavy-lift of dropping our paywall to make our solution available to everyone who needed it during the early months of the outbreak. This required everyone on the team to provide their very best work and devise new processes they could execute quickly and effectively with the goal of delivering timely, actionable wellbeing content to our clients and members. 

I am doubtful that we would have success stories like this if my employees weren’t prioritizing their own wellbeing. It’s part of who we are, as a team. To that end, we feel closer today, having been remote for almost a year now. While our newest team members haven’t met anyone “in person,” together, we’re thriving.

The proof that “wellbeing works” as a cultural focus is in the outcomes. We can do well by doing good. When you consider that treating yourself — and your workforce — well is integral to building the trust, resilience, and wherewithal required to succeed, the effort you put into cultivating a connected wellbeing-focused approach will pay off in the long run.

Go forth and actually prosper! 

If employees aren’t given what they need to feel their best and balance their lives, even in the best of times, what support will they have to help them through when the going gets tough, as it inevitably does? Knowing they’re cared for, supported, and encouraged to take care of themselves, is precisely what they need now and in future, so they can take care of your customers in turn.

Advice Anxiety Authority Magazine Business Career Advice Children Community Creativity Decision Making Education Emotions Entrepreneur Family Happiness Health and Wellness Inspiration Leadership Life Lessons Lifestyle Meditation Mental Health Mindfulness Motivation Parenting Productivity Psychology Purpose Relationships Self-Care Self Improvement Sleep Spirituality Stress Success syndicated Technology Unplug and Recharge Weekly Prompt Well-Being Wellness Wisdom Women Wonder Work Culture Work Smarter

    Lorna Borenstein, Founder and CEO at Grokker

    LORNA BORENSTEIN is CEO and Founder of Grokker, the on-demand wellbeing engagement solution for global enterprises including eBay, CVSHealth, Target, Dominos, Delta Air Lines, and GE. Her forthcoming book, It’s Personal: The Business Case for Caring, thoughtfully examines the Human Connection Movement™ in the workplace, which is fueled by a growing desire among employees to feel more connected to one another and as a result, better connected to their jobs. This movement has transformed the role of employers as the benefactors of wellbeing, and It’s Personal serves as a strategic and tactical guide for company leaders who want to embrace this transformational change, improve employee engagement, and drive business results. 

    Previously, Lorna was President of publicly traded Move Inc. and held a number of executive positions at Yahoo! including Chief of their global personals online dating service and Head of Marketing for their multi-billion dollar worldwide Search & Marketplace businesses (Shopping, Travel, Autos, etc.). In 2000, Lorna launched eBay Canada out of her guest room in Toronto (with a newborn in tow) and went on to serve as eBay Inc.’s Vice President & General Manager. 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Take time for yourself. Motivational quote on letterboard and black alarm clock on pink background. Top view Flat lay Copy space Concept inspirational quote of the day.
    Community//

    What is Self-Care?

    by Hajra Jaffer
    Healthier workplace
    Community//

    8 Simple Practices to Create a Mentally Healthier Workplace

    by Rick Neesham
    Community//

    “Check in and ask how people are doing.” With Cara McNulty

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.