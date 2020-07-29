Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Walk Your Talk: Transforming Your Messages to Meaningful Ideas in the Workplace

How do you talk to your friends? What issues do you care deeply, passionately about? How do you relate to others so they feel seen, heard and valued? Maybe you see how you encourage your friends to be body positive, how you advocate for victims of human trafficking and love to text people to tell […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

How do you talk to your friends? What issues do you care deeply, passionately about? How do you relate to others so they feel seen, heard and valued?

Maybe you see how you encourage your friends to be body positive, how you advocate for victims of human trafficking and love to text people to tell them happy Monday. Maybe you’re thinking about how you’re a hugger who communicates mostly in memes and who is passionate about environmental causes. Or maybe you see your drive to find equitable public transit solutions, how you like to send cards in the mail and that you do your best build your friends up without judgment, even when you don’t understand how they experience the world.

This is the image of your best day self. And, it’s also the message you present to the world. If you asked your friends to describe you, they would probably share an example or story that illustrated this version of you. 

However, when we’re at work, in a job not directly aligned with our passion or cause, in an office that doesn’t enable us to communicate our feelings the way we prefer, or in a culture that doesn’t readily allow us to connect with coworkers the same way we connect with friends, the message of who we are falls flat. We can’t convey what we want to, because we sense a disconnect between our personal and professional lives.

The good news? Our message doesn’t have to change at work. We just need to modify our delivery of it. So maybe you can’t encourage your coworkers to be body positive in the same ways you would encourage your friends. However, who you are and what is important to you can come through in the way you react to comments and discussions in your office Or maybe you can’t hug everybody, but you can create a warm, supportive environment in your office.

A great example of this comes from Bob Goff, a lawyer and author. Bob centers his life around the value “love everybody, always.” He used his legal expertise to form Love Does, an organization focused on freeing and defending children in Uganda from human trafficking. Bob has consistently expanded this mission and works to create equitable, community-based rehabilitation solutions for these children and their families. He makes, “love everybody, always,” the guiding principle of his career.

We all live our mission when we place it at the absolute center of our work. We like our job more when we are able to see the ways that it exists in service of what is most important to us and closest to our hearts.

Figure out your mission. Then, figure out how to express it not only in your personal life, but your professional life as well.

***

Ready to learn more about your Productivity Style and productivity best practices that will work for you? Click here for our Productivity Style Assessment.

***

Carson serves as a consultant to executives at Fortune 500 companies. The author of Work Simply: Embracing the Power of Your Personal Productivity Style, and the upcoming Own It. Love It. Make It Work: How To Make Any Job Your Dream Job, her views have been included in Bloomberg Businessweek, Fast Company, Forbes, Harvard Business Review blog, and The New York Times.

    Carson Tate, Productivity Consultant •Speaker • Author • Leadership Coach

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What You Can Say (or Do) When Someone You Know is Struggling with Infertility

    by Joanne Verkuilen
    Well-Being//

    The Psychological Reason Why Some People Stay Isolated In Hard Times While Some Reach Out

    by Talkspace
    Deal with toxic friend, Kelly Rudolph
    Community//

    Frenemy Alert! 4 Ways To Deal With Toxic Friendships

    by Kelly Rudolph

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.