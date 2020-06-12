“Walk more and often.” with Dr. William Seeds & Johnathan Smith

Walk. Yes, walk more and often. Everyday there’s somewhere you can walk. Doesn’t matter where. Take the stairs, walk for lunch breaks or go on hikes. Just move more!

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Johnathan Smith. Johnathan is a well-being and body expert and author has been practicing for over 10 years. Johnathan teaches self-development through basic movements while practicing mindfulness! He states self-development is the highest form of intelligence and directly affects how you live!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

I’ve been physically active since I was inside my mother’s womb! LOL. Seriously! I got into every sport I could playing growing up. My friends and teammates would always ask me for tips as I excelled quick and started to notice how much I enjoyed helping others. After helping my brother train and lose over a 125lbs, I decided to become a trainer. I started as a training manager, then I quit to start my company, iRobotFit.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

This is a tough question. I’ve had so many amazing experiences, it’s hard to single out one.

I remember going to Dubai to train with some clients who didn’t speak English, and it literally blew my mind. Everything from the amount I was paid for my training to the buildings and experience. I realized in that moment, there’s no limit to what humans can create.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When I first started as an entrepreneur, I once waited 4 hours for some celebrity clients to train! That’s so funny to me now! LOL.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I am an authority in my field based on my experience and contributions to the advancement of well-being. Wellness is about the management and development of self. I’ve been in the business for over 20 years now!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

For myself, I cannot thank one individual as my greatest life teacher has been experiences. Some of my experiences are filled with other great teachers and some of my moments, it was just myself. I cannot attribute one or another as a better teacher. I prefer to thank everybody and everything to my greatest teacher. I am still learning so much!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Well… the 3 main issues are mindset, information and application.

Mindset: You have to be up for the new challenge.

Information: Make sure what you know is valid.

Application: Have a plan to how this will happen.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

1. Drink water with lemon. Your body is 85% water based which means drinking more water will increase your body’s ability to flow. When you flow, you feel free!

2. 5 mins of mindfulness. Take the first 5 mins you wake to just be still. Instead of being in a rush to think, act and move, just be still. Lay down and just breathe. Allow your body to come into reality at peace.

3. Walk. Yes, walk more and often. Everyday there’s somewhere you can walk. Doesn’t matter where. Take the stairs, walk for lunch breaks or go on hikes. Just move more!

4. Talk. Find people you can talk to or join a group! This is very powerful and can help you express yourself!

5. Write. Writing is very effective and can unlock a lot of things that hold you back! Just free-write and allow yourself to let go. You will be surprised at what comes out!

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

1. More Energy! Life is quality and when you feel more energized you can feel more of life!

2. Stress release! Moving will immediately impact your stress levels, allowing you to feel better and relax more!

3. Mindfulness! Builds your heart, mind and life force!

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

1. Squats

2. Planks

3. Hill climbers

In my experience, many people begin an exercise regimen but stop because they get too sore afterwards. What ideas would you recommend to someone who plays sports or does heavy exercise to shorten the recovery time, and to prevent short term or long term injury?

Start off slowly. This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. It’s your body and you have to live inside it. Take your time and feel what’s actually happening. The soreness will be temporary.

There are so many different diets today. Can you share what kind of diet you follow? Which diet do you recommend to most of your clients?

I do not follow a diet. I eat meat from the sea like fish, seafood etc… I don’t eat dairy, animal meat nor take supplements. I eat all real food from earth. I’ve learned how foods affect my body and learned what’s best for me by listening to my body for over 20 years. I teach my clients what food does and we go through the options. Over time, we learn what works best for them.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Yes! I love to read! The best book I can think of is The Power of Now, Eckhart Tolle. That book changed my paradigm for sure! Read the book!!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement is movement! It’s already here! We have to get back to moving our bodies and utilizing our hands, minds and experiences. We are all here to be great and now is the time! I would like to work with people worldwide and teach them how to use your bodies functionally. This would give them the confidence they need in self. Imagine if we taught our children how to relax, bend and move their bodies first!? This would change the world!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Life is Automatic…” — This is my quote and my favorite.

In my personal journey many things have happened, and I didn’t understand why it was occurring. In my darkest times, I would tell myself ”Life is Automatic!” This gave me hope in the knowing that this time too shall pass!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Tyler Perry because we can talk about teaching the children of our future how to develop their mind and body!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Twitter, Instagram: @irobotfit

Facebook: iRobotFit

Website: www.iRobotFit.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!