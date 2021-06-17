Walk-in nature – A therapy to ‘heal’

We have all endured so many emotions since the lock down. Fear, ambiguity, and the building of a collective sense of loss, who would have thought that through a pandemic we would lose the liberty to be together, to hug and kiss those we love?

Loss of choice

Many have noticed frequently being content in their own choice to be on their own, in their own company, but to have that firmness made for them – and to be made to be alone and not see anyone for months – is unusual.

Loss of contact to the outer world

Some people get up to four phone calls from separate family members every day but, “once I’ve put that phone down, there is emptiness.” The feeling of “nothing” behind the closed door and the value of having a window to look out of – to hear the noise from the streets and the local environments is a bliss. Silence is articulated outside since the academies and pubs were shut. ‘Silence’ and ‘emptiness’ seem to resonate with all.

Loss of faith

Numerous people now say “I have no self-esteem or confidence left” which has evolved through a loss of social connection. This will not have been encouraged by the sense that the endurance of older people is less important than others as they are nearer the end of their lives. People have talked about how real this felt to them in the initial months of lockdown, with people with Covid being sent back to care homes.

The use of art to express our losses

In 2021 several virtual groups are drawing what they miss, for people to see and talk about what they have suffered. People have drawn the sites they miss and family and friends in homes they have not seen for a year. All of us over the last year have lost our direction in life and our way of life.

We have also all been experiencing a greater fear of death, our mortality, and the fright of people we love dying, yet we strive to speak about death. Customs about dying have over the past time become more evacuated; people die in hospitals, hospices, and some at home. We are uneasy with the word death; “losing someone” and “passing out” can feel safer and less real.

Over the last year, loved ones have died, people have died caring for others and people have died before their time that resulted in mental stress and people have gone into depression. The need of being with nature and getting back into the way of life has become the need.

How nature can be your savior?

We throw ourselves into work and family and look at alternatives like pills to keep our body in working condition. We take therapies but whilst this helps to get things off your chest, it never helps in the longer term no one wants to feel the emptiness that is unusual or wallow for the rest of your life. What happens is we start using food as a coping mechanism and as a result, the weight gained on. Then in the process, physical health is compromised as well as mental health. It was a wicked circle – the more depressed you become the more you eat. The more you eat the heavier you get and the depressive cycle succeeds. Brain foods like Fatty Fish, Coffee, Blueberries, Turmeric, Broccoli, Pumpkin Seeds, Dark Chocolate, Nuts also lifts your mood instantly. Keeping a good diet along with spending time in nature improves your physical as well as mental health.

Nature can be your savior and you’d love the calmness while walking in the open air amongst the trees and green places. Your mood instantly improves and a sense of wellbeing becomes apparent. You’d love the newfound independence and escapism that walking in nature gives you.

It is considered to be the best way to come off antidepressants as being with nature by just practicing the act of inhaling and exhaling depression lifts.

Walking and uniting with nature helps you to get off medication as your anxiety and depression lift. Walking in nature is therapy and it works. It lowers blood pressure, it lessens stress, it makes you feel good and you can be in harmony with yourself. Anyone who fights with their mental health to give it a go – you have zero to lose and plenty to gain. You don’t require being super fit; a stroll or even a sit down in the green place and take in the views.

Fire up your metabolism

We all have that one fellow who can wolf down a complete pizza and still vaunt the body of a runway model. You can gain weight with a fast metabolism which means your body burns energy from food at a faster rate which makes you fat. Indeed, some people are genetically endowed with raging metabolism but even if you aren’t there’s no reason to frown, start skipping meals or staying off all tasty food.

Some easy ways to boost up your metabolism:

Eat Lots of Protein at Every Meal

Drink More Water

Do Exercise Everyday

Drink Green Tea

Get a Good Night’s Sleep

Drink Coffee

Consuming less can slow down your metabolism. On the other hand, eating more often – primarily focusing on certain foods – can help you obtain a faster metabolic rate. This develops your body’s fat-burning capacity and eases you to attain your dream body.