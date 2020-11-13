Waking Up To The Beauties Of Music, For A Wellness and Successful Day! 🌞 🌞 🌞

How we start our day impacts the rest of it. Too often that initial start up is taken for granted. Yet, it’s a pivotal point in our method to success, and how we are to achieve it, during the course of the day. Who would imagine that something so minute would be so powerful? Nevertheless, it’s those small things, which carries weight. Those intimate details, laying in waiting, in how we choose to start our day. Its that simple.

There are different methods in how we begin our day. Nevertheless, it tests our ability to experiment with different tools, from the moment that we awake. Prayer is one way. Meditation is another. And then, we have the sacred treasure of music! Music 🎶🎶🎶is a gift of Heaven! In fact, its a voice from Heaven. One of the greatest treasures-if not the greatest-gifted to humanity. The magnitude of its sweetness has the power to move through the most stressful, or painful of times. Music 🎶🎶🎶 seeps through our emotions like honey. It covers any emotional wounds, and heals them; presenting them as if they have never been there, to begin with. Music 🎶🎶 erases away the fears of bad dreams, and daunting nightmares. In fact, its another powerful anecdote in re-birthing and restoring our day. Phenomenal and sacred, indeed!

So, during thr blessed moment of awaking from the delight’s of slumber’s rest, we must always honor that moment-in every sacred element of its treasure! In case we have forgotten, its a blessing to awake, within each and every moment. Its an eloquent feeling, and those blessings must always be celebrated! How do we celebrate blessings? Well, I believe we have already mentioned that. Music 🎶🎶🎶 is the illumination of that! Its the perfect solution!

When you awake through each and every morning, what kind of music would you select in praise? Which brand of music 🎶🎶 would you take on to start your day? What texture and method of timber, would wake you out of bed, each and every day? Would it be the songs of nature? Would it be the songs of the spiritual world? Would it come from a particular culture? Would the song be through a woman? Would it come from a man? How does the music of your selection reflect your experiences, problems, stresses, joys, happiness, and challenges of the day? How do the musical selections for your daily, morning rituals bring about the inspiration needed for that very day? Music 🎶🎶🎶, my Darlings has a purpose for each wake up challenge. When you select a particular song, what is it’s purpose for you, at that moment? And how does its aura extend itself, throughout the course of the day? Its time to be practical in our selection of music 🎶🎶, each and every, single day!

Another key part of selecting music during our time pertains to carrying those same energies with us, during our daily routine. Do you carry that song with you into the workplace, office setting, on a walk throughout the neighborhood, or what have you? It helps to hone into those energies for the remainder of the day. Furthermore, a person is granted the opportunity to move through, and experience how a particular song titillates the mind, body, and Spirit. For most of the part, there are different awakenings and explorations, happening from the moment we wake up. After all, it’s a new dawn and a new day. We have never experienced ourselves in a time and space, until now. Therefore, when it comes to build ourselves into a new wonder, each and every day requires there being a new interpretation for how we take on the day. Each day must be seen as a sacred entity and wonder. For the most part, there are intricate dynamics and designs provided for each day. How do you allow music 🎶🎶🎶 to move you through appreciating each of the intricacies for particular the day?

There is a gifted and blessed art in carrying music through the smallest part of our being and body. Carrying the energies of music 🎶🎶🎶 throughout the course of the day, brings a powerful hue. It’s like a color, which radiates throughout each and every spectrum; glossing over each space. When we protrude our oneness with music 🎶🎶🎶 to the outside, we are allowing ourselves to return back in. Venturing to our inner core and the beauty of re-exploring parts of our Souls and Being, we never existed. Traits of our desires, persona, and quality, that we had never seen before. When we examine this in the wee hours of the morning, we are creating a ritual in honoring the originality of each and every silence of our breath.

As we move towards this sacred treasure in the art of awakening up to a new day, remember that music must always accompany it. Honor the reality that music is the song of Heaven and Earth. In addition, humanity becomes adjusted to immersing into morning rituals; seeing them as an art. Lastly, the very gift of arising each and every morning comes in a different design, color, and patterning, based on each person. That’s what makes this art so beautiful. The selection of a song is infinite. It creates different interpretations of musical quilts and masterpieces, for each individual. Therefore, one can only hope to gain excitement in how this adventure will be experienced by the masses of people, throughout the daily workings of the morning light.

On a final reminder, the beauties of morning provides a unique lens into how morning and music permits us to engage with our sensory, in a way we had never done before. It is part of a ritual for facing any of the worries and fears, we may have for the present day. Music has that power to melt them away. Music has that sacred gift of aligning with the morning Earth; bringing you in rhythm with her hidden beats. So, be prepared to release the fears of the night, and of yesterday’s past time. Prepare oneself in knowing that love and gentility is presented in the morning, while having been planted in the night. Both colors work simultaneously, in order to expand music, with her morning sound.

Wake up each morning, with MUSIC on your mind!