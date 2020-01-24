What do you do during the transition ?

A friend of mine is starting a new job. She is excited about the move and yet nothing is being done about preparing for her arrival. She is looking forward to working in the new venue and yet, for now, everything is stationary, stopped from moving forward.

You may have noticed similar experiences in your life. You want to sell your house and move into another house. At the last minute, your potential buyer of the house backs out and you are left hanging. The expectation that you had for moving on time does not happen. You are left feeling stuck.

The new year is here. You may have a lot of plans for what you want to accomplish personally and professionally, and yet it may be hard to gather your energies and resources in order to accomplish these goals.

Waiting in the in-between places can be a challenging process. You may find your self waiting for a new boss, a new partner or even a new President. Waiting can be draining, with lots of frustration-wanting to express a lot of energy in a positive creative direction and at the same time feeling dormant.

So, what can be done as we continue to wait for that which will be revealed in the future? Nature does give us some clues. As winter ends there will be signs of more new life, more green grass to mow, more cherry blossoms and red buds on trees, more squirrels and birds emerging, more deer running through your neighborhood.

These are constant reminders of the turning of the seasons, of the divine, however known, revealing itself to us in manifest ways.

When I am waiting for something to occur, I must remind myself again, that at some point, the waiting will end. The new life that I desire will begin to emerge and will begin to take shape. New people will enter my life, old friends that I haven’t seen in decades will re-emerge and a connection will be re-established.

What can help you, what can help me while we wait?

Maybe the challenge is to remember what has helped you to get to this moment in

life? What people helped and nurtured you? What people, did you in turn, help to nurture and to support? Despite the cultural tendency to advocate that humans go it alone, I’ve always found that it’s more effective when humans move forward together as a group.

The future will be here before we know it.

Here’s to moving forward together this year in our families, in our professional groups, in our religious and cultural communities seeking again what life has to offer us. Knowing again that during waiting, that there will be change and that there will be growth and most importantly that there will be hope and fulfillment for all us-if we pay attention to what’s inside of us and to those who are around us.

May it be so.