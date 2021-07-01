Wade Yarbrough of GetSetUp: “Be attentive and tuned in to your learners”

Be attentive and tuned in to your learners. If you’re teaching a class — even over Zoom — you should pay attention to whether they’re understanding the material, if they’re listening and if it’s making sense to them. Reading body language is important. You can easily see if you’re getting smiles or other positive feedback to tell you what’s working.

As a part of my interview series about the things that should be done to improve the US educational system I had the pleasure to interview Wade Yarbrough.

Wade Yarbrough has a diverse background in education that he has combined with a passion for technology in his role as a guide at GetSetUp — an online platform with educational classes for older adults. Today, he teaches virtual classes designed to make older adults comfortable with modern technologies such as their cell phone or a smart home device. Previously, Wade installed and trained people on healthcare information software systems before pivoting careers to teach psychology at Brunswick Community College. The common thread in his career has been the joy of seeing the “lights come on” while training users on software and helping people solve problems.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory”behind what brought you to this particular career path?

I have my PhD in experimental psychology and was fully intending to teach college courses for my whole career. As I was getting my PhD, I ended up getting a minor in Computer Science just because I was doing so much data analysis and statistics, and I fell in love with technology at the same time. When I graduated in 1980, there weren’t many job opportunities in psychology. I ended up going into healthcare consulting and spent my working career designing, installing and supporting healthcare information systems. Along the way, I was still teaching as an adjunct professor off and on so I always kept a foot in teaching at the college level while I was working.

When I retired, I tried a couple of different franchise-type alternatives which made me realize being an entrepreneur wasn’t my thing. Then we moved and that’s when I went back to my roots and started teaching psychology at a couple of local community colleges. The problem was that I was an adjunct professor, so I had summers off. I was looking for something to do when I stumbled across GetSetUp and contacted them about teaching classes, thinking it would be just for the summer. It happened to be the perfect job at the perfect time so I’ve stopped teaching at the community colleges now and am working full time as a guide for GetSetUp’s online classes.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your teaching career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When the pandemic had just started, a man contacted GetSetUp because he wanted to make teleconferencing calls with his mother, who lived in a distant city. He had previously tried to help her, but didn’t have any luck. She was in her 80s and not tech savvy in the least, so trying to understand what she was looking at on her desktop and her phone was extremely difficult.

Solving that problem with her was really fulfilling because they were both so excited about it. She was very insecure and didn’t think she could do it, so it took a lot of encouragement. I had to constantly break everything down into little pieces for her and say, “We’re going to accomplish this!” Whenever we hit a brick wall, I would say “Ok, that’s not a problem. We’re going to do something else but look how far you got! What you did today you couldn’t do yesterday.” The lesson learned was to never give up and keep encouraging the learner because a lot of older adults have self-esteem issues when it comes to technology.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

On the GetSetUp platform, we’re organizing classes into series to help people navigate the class offerings more easily. There will be an introduction-level course, followed by intermediate and advanced courses to help them follow a logical pathway. We’re also starting to focus on identifying outcomes instead of just skill acquisition by asking why learners are taking certain classes, which helps them understand their progression, and how the classes have helped them, whether it’s increasing their confidence, their mental acuity or helped them with a new job opportunity. We’re also hosting “Let’s talk” sessions, which give learners an opportunity to talk to each other and reinforce a sense of community.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

Looking at it from an older adult perspective, I think one of the big problems is that there are still insufficient opportunities for older adults to learn and acquire skills. Pre-pandemic, there were senior centers that offered in-person classes, but they tended to lack variety and weren’t always accessible for people with mobility issues. There were some online classes before the pandemic, but they were expensive and generally targeted middle-aged and younger people.

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

These are areas that have improved when it comes to education for older adults:

More older adults have acquired technical skills, such as the ability to use Zoom and other tools to learn remotely, which opens up a whole new world to them — especially those with mobility problems. Companies that weren’t around before have emerged since the pandemic and are starting to cater to older adults. A lot of those are taking advantage of the fact that more older adults are using Zoom. Learning how to use Zoom is still a popular class on GetSetUp. People understand it’s a key to getting into virtual education. Major universities are now offering free classes virtually that older adults can take. Older adults are more actively networking with each other and sharing their experiences in online classes. They’re telling each other how to navigate this world of virtual education. Online education is enabling older adults to go back to work. There were people who were bored in retirement but didn’t see any options and they’re starting to take classes for a new skill or to launch their own business. I teach a class called “How to build your first website” and it’s become one of my most popular classes.

Can you identify the 5 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

We need more funding for classes for older adults. Many people don’t have the money to spend on virtual education and the cost should not be a barrier to entry. Outcomes studies show the benefits of online learning. There are mental and physical benefits to keeping your mind active and staying engaged, but I think more research in that area would be helpful to justify more investment in adult education. We need to find creative ways to provide equipment and internet access for low-income and rural populations, who would really benefit from expanded access to online education. Outreach programs for older adults could help people navigate the opportunities out there. Lastly, even with the growth of online learning since the start of the pandemic, there could always be more opportunity for older adults to stay active and learn new skills.

Super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Know To Be A Highly Effective Educator?” Please share a story or example for each.

Be attentive and tuned in to your learners. If you’re teaching a class — even over Zoom — you should pay attention to whether they’re understanding the material, if they’re listening and if it’s making sense to them. Reading body language is important. You can easily see if you’re getting smiles or other positive feedback to tell you what’s working. Keep revising your classes. The first four to five times I teach a class, I change it every time based on the feedback I get. I can tell which parts are working and which parts generate a dull stare, meaning they’re not getting this at all, so I try to think of another way to explain it. I have classes I’ve been teaching for six months but I’m still tweaking them. You can always make your class better. Be approachable and empathetic. Especially with older adults, there’s a lot of self-doubt when they’re learning a new technology or skill. You have to be empathetic and make them feel like they can ask any question. Show your class what they’ve accomplished. Go over the points you’ve covered and where they’ve made progress. Show them that they’re learning the material and developing new skills as you move along the curriculum to boost their confidence levels. Make it a fun experience. You want them to enjoy doing it. Younger people tend to take online classes for career purposes, but most older adults are taking them because they’re curious and want to learn. You want to foster that curiosity by making it a fun, safe environment.

As you know, teachers play such a huge role in shaping young lives. What would you suggest needs to be done to attract top talent to the education field?

I think we need to attract more people to teach older adults.

Older adults prefer being taught by peers. They can feel looked down upon when someone their grandkids’ age is explaining things to them. In terms of outreach and education, there are many people who could be great instructors who are retired or semi-retired but they don’t know there are opportunities to teach or haven’t even thought about teaching. There are instructors out there who aren’t aware that there are still opportunities for them to teach.

We have to emphasize that teaching enriches other people’s lives as well as their own. You can keep yourself active — I know that I’m learning new things myself — but you can also help other older adults. I get a lot of fulfillment from seeing the faces of people in my class as they’re learning. As an older person, you’ve reached a stage in your life when you’ve paid your dues and you can start giving back.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” It means that no matter how old you are, you can’t look back and change the past, but there’s always a future that you can make better. I’ve followed that life lesson since early in my career.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Jon Kabat-Zinn, an author, psychologist and creator of the Stress Reduction Clinic at UMass Medical Center. He has been very influential in the mindfulness movement in the United States and has written several books that I’ve read. I would love to sit down and talk with him. I’m reading one of his books for the second time right now.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

linkedin.com/in/wade-yarbrough

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.