Wade Shealy of THIRDHOME: “Be the Spark that ignites!”

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Wade Shealy.

With over 30 years in the real estate sector, Wade Shealy co-founded one of the largest and most successful real estate firms in South Carolina. Wade kept noticing that no matter how excited clients initially were about their second home purchase, almost all of them were back in his office within 5 years wanting to sell as they had taken advantage of everything the area had to offer. In response to a market need to help second homeowners, Wade founded THIRDHOME in 2010 as a trusted way for individuals/families around the globe to leverage time in their second home and travel the world without the expense of renting.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Starting in resort Real Estate in 1984 in Hilton Head Island, SC, I noticed that clients excited about buying a second home on the Island were almost always looking to sell that vacation home within five years. The reason? They had seen and done it all in that area, wanted to try somewhere new, but felt guilty traveling to other places since they had invested so much in their dream vacation home. That second home that initially brought them so much joy had become a ball and chain where they thought you should only travel there to justify the expense. This was the first spark that gave me the idea of: “What if you could use your second home to travel to a third home?” I had identified the problem and was coming up with a solution that truly was a win-win. Simply leveraging a few weeks of unused time in their second home, members could trade with others in the club and save thousands by not paying rental rates when they traveled. As they say, timing is everything, as THIRDHOME launched in 2009 when the real-estate market was still trying to recover. Selling a home during those times wasn’t so easy, but leveraging that asset was another story. Today we have over 13,500 members with homes in 98 countries. Our members are raving fans!

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Starting a business from scratch can be a challenge, but creating one whose product relies solely on other people is even more of a challenge when you don’t have anyone, to begin with. Also, add to the challenge that the concept of home exchange did not yet exist. So, I had to rely on my belief in the idea and the innovators and early adopters who join and help me spread the word.

Because I felt so passionately about this concept, you could say my enthusiasm was contagious. I set out to talk to anyone and everyone I had ever met in the real estate world. I knew that I wanted the concept to be built around luxury, access, and service. I was upfront, told my story, asked them to join, and tell others, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Sometimes, just not realizing how difficult the challenge is can be a blessing.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

I don’t take life for granted; each day we have is a blessing. 2020 was a strange year for the world. I thought that keeping a travel club afloat when no one could leave their homes was one of the most challenging things I would ever have to experience in my personal and business life. Not only was I obligated to my members, who have invested their trust in me, but more importantly, my incredible team, who have lives and families to support. I couldn’t be prouder of how we came through this unusual time.

Now, fast forward to spring 2021. I was finally starting to sleep a little better at night. Vaccines were becoming more available, and travel was on the rise. I felt hopeful, as I had just returned from my first trip prior to the pandemic, visiting partners in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. I was riding my horse on the trails around my farm outside of Nashville, Tennessee when the ride went horribly wrong. My horse fell backward on top of me, breaking my pelvis in six places and crushing the two main arteries that allow all the blood to flow through my body. I was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital, where for two days, outstanding surgeons worked to save my life and put me back together again. All the doctors involved said it was a miracle that allowed me to survive this ordeal.

I spent several months flat on my back to allow my body to heal and hopefully be able to walk again. I am happy to report that I have recovered and am walking and living each day with way more gratitude than before. Each day I wake up thankful that I have been given another day to make a difference in the world. I am committed now more than ever to doing something to better someone else’s life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Years ago as I was just getting started, a resort developer hired me as a consultant to advise on a project he was overseeing. I spent the day touring the lake-front community, providing my insight and recommendations. As they day was wrapping up, he wanted to show me a newly constructed home that was for sale, to solicit my thoughts on why he had received no offers on it. As I was walking through the home I noticed the kitchen was just awful. I openly said, “who in their right mind would build a house for sale with a kitchen this dreadful?” There was silence and he put his head down for a few moments and then shamefully replied, “That would be me.” That taught me a valuable lesson to ask the right questions to understand the task, in other words, know your audience before you speak.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company solves a problem for millions of vacation home owners that no one has ever solved before, and that is freedom. Rather than being tied down to a single vacation location, our members leverage their assets for access to similar luxury accommodations worldwide without the expense of renting. The stories of our members stepping out of their comfort zone to explore new destinations, taking a bucket-list trip, inviting friends and family to share in the memory-making are countless. Not to mention the hundreds of thousands of dollars that they save along the way. We have one member who has an annual tradition of gathering with their friends and a couple of bottles of wine, and with nothing more than a map and a dart, determine their next THIRDHOME vacation. You can imagine the trips they’ve taken with our over 13,500 stays in 98 countries from which to choose!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Bring people along with you to help you build your business. Don’t try it alone. Find others who believe in what you are doing and have a passion for making it happen.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

For me, that mentor was someone I met in 1976 and has greatly influenced my life every day since. And that is my best friend and early mentor, Rick Desoto. It is vital to have a positive mentor early in our career that helps form the person we will be. He has taught me perseverance, following your gut, knowing when to step out of your comfort zone, and the importance of long-lasting friendships. My goal is to be that mentor and friend to others, as many young people need that same influence in their life. I look at each one of our young team members in our office as an opportunity to be that mentor.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Fortunately, over my 45-year career, I have had the opportunity to be a part of thousands of people’s lives and have helped shape their careers. Many of whom have accomplished great things and given credit to my influence on their lives at an early age.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1). Good enough, never is! Set your standards so high that even the flaws are considered excellent!

2). Be the Spark that ignites! You are the key that starts the engine. Your role is to coach, encourage, inspire, motivate, and help people.

3) Customers count! Every customer is essential, and every situation with a customer should be handled swiftly and timely. At THIRDHOME, our customers are our members, and we have no business without our members. Join the journey with your customers and know their experience.

4). Fail your way to success! Try things, but try them in small doses. The critical thing is …not being afraid to take a chance!

5) Don’t ask anyone to do anything …you are not willing to do it yourself! Instead, let them know you are in the trenches with them, and they can count on you!

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

First, don’t take yourself too serious …but take what you are doing and accomplishing very serious. Second, enjoy the journey. Third, bring others along with you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Many people today are walking around with Mr. Mediocrity sitting firmly on their shoulder, talking in their ear, and that is what is holding them back from doing great things for themselves, their families, and for the world. Most people are afraid to try because they’re afraid to fail. So they settle for mediocrity. If I could share one thing, that would be to kick Mr. Mediocrity off your shoulder and stop listening to him. He wants to make you average by only inspiring you to do what others are already doing. Take your finger and flick him off your shoulder, step on him and rub him in the ground so hard you never see or hear from him again. Then take your best step forward. GO imagine, create, and become.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.thirdhome.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!