VUNG: “I wish someone told me it requires more than just talent”

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing VUNG.

VUNG is a Nigerian afrofusion pop/R&B artist. He started writing music at the age of 8, beginning with hip-hop then venturing into other genres. He worked tirelessly to develop a sound that felt authentic to who he wanted to be as an artist. “I was going through a lot and couldn’t really find any song that could express how I was feeling at the time, so I was like I’ll create what I want to hear personally and that was how I came about my sound,” says VUNG.

He went on to release his first project in 2020 then released a follow up in early 2021 building his audience and fanbase with his unadulterated lyrics and silvery vocals. After his first releases were well-received beyond expectations, VUNG knew he couldn’t stop. Next up for VUNG is his album SINCERE, releasing June 4.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small neighbourhood called area 1 in Abuja, Nigeria. Most of my childhood Was spent indoors, my mom didn’t like me going out; she would always say you’re special just focus on your books lol. This made me keep to myself a lot and I would just take my elder brother’s music player and listen to music, he mostly listened to hip hop so that was the genre I got accustomed to and I’d study the lyrics and sing it like it was mine till I developed the talent to start writing my own songs. Over time I started listening to other genres of music and decided to craft my own sound.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Music had always been in the family, my mom was the lead singer in the choir of the church we attended and my dad loved playing music, he worked long days and long nights to provide for the family and on his days off he’d just sit relax and listen to music all day, mostly; gospel music, Fela and bob marley, seeing the effect music had on him it inspired me to want to be a musical artist. I wanted to connect with people and make them feel something when they hear me.

I’m currently working on my debut LP titled; sincere and a couple visuals to accompany that.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is a beautiful thing, it adds contrast and makes things more entertaining It eliminates boredom and gives people more to see and engage with

It also promotes oneness and love for everyone

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone told me it requires more than just talent, cause when I started out it that was all I relied on my ability to make great music, but overtime I learnt I also needed hard work I needed to work more on getting better, sharpen my pen and improve myself.

I wish someone told me it doesn’t happen overnight cause when I started out I thought all I needed was just write one song that would catapult me to the top but overtime I learnt I needed to keep working till I’m a pro and can spontaneously record songs that people would feel, success is a journey not a destination.

I wish someone told me it wouldn’t be easy cause when I started I thought all I needed was to create music and then if it’s good people will find it but overtime I’ve learnt you need to get it in front of people, you need to promote your music and find your audience.

I wish someone told me you can be yourself and people will still listen as long as it’s great music cause when I started out I was trying to sound like the artists I looked up to and tell stories thatI wasn’t really living, overtime I learnt that people actually appreciate the music more when it’s unique, real and relatable.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Stay focused on your craft and always remember that it’s a journey not a destination.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be to love yourself first then love everyone as much as you love yourself.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful to my friend LK he took me to record my first song ever in a music studio and he always supported my craft and would do songs with me, he had this belief that you can be anything you want as long as you put your mind to it, he’s always of help whenever I need music advice or anything.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Never stop. I once quit music for a year to pursue an interest in photography cause I was broke and had no money to record music plus I wasn’t making any money from it yet, I made some money from photography but I still didn’t feel fulfilled, something was missing so I went back to making music and doing photography on the side for income. all of a sudden it felt like I couldn’t make music I was going through a writers block I had to spend hours crafting till I got great with the pen again I feel I wasted a year of my life for deciding to stop, but since I got the pen back through thick and thin I’ve been able to drop two projects and grow a fan base no matter what I keep going, I will never stop.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Uhhhh maybe Kanye West lol. I really admire his confidence, drive and persistence. I would love to get some advice from him.

How can our readers follow you online?

My handle is @whoisvung on all platforms

