Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Vulnerability… A Deeper Level Of Selfcare.

When we show up for ourselves…truth will emerge. Until then, we remain in systematic blocks, patterns, routines. From 5 to 50, life happens in between. Every experience, good or bad is stored in our memory. Every memory has an affect on our mind and, or body. Each memory can trigger an emotion. We can embrace, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When we show up for ourselves…truth will emerge. Until then, we remain in systematic blocks, patterns, routines.
From 5 to 50, life happens in between. Every experience, good or bad is stored in our memory. Every memory has an affect on our mind and, or body.

Each memory can trigger an emotion. We can embrace, or suppress.

The more we deal with our truth…allows the spirit to be free. Free to sore and heal from within.

Wowee!

What an exciting revelation. Take the remainder of this year to process, and improve towards a deeper level of SELF.

Peace & Blessings!

Jestacia Lanette

    Jestacia Jones, Selfcare Author / Lifestyle Coach at The J'Lore Foundation

    ​Selfcare Advocate and wholistic educator expands reach, through youth development and community empowerment programs.

    Jestacia Jones, Author Founder/ Director of The J'Lore Foundation and it's division E3 Tech Academy for youth.

    The J'Lore Foundation serves the community by offering wholistic enrichment training, and development for women and youth.   Through various ministry workshops and technology programs.   Jestacia has written a series of self-care journals, and a host of media programs.   She was nominated for the 2017 Non Profit Trinity Awards.   She developed The e3 Tech Youth Program forming partnerships with Panera Bread, The Apple Store, Microsoft and the Aviation community just to name a few.   With over a decade of experience in film, TV and entertainment- she enjoys the calm of her next chapter, pursuing a PHD in alternative medicine and developing alternative therapies.
    Licensed Aesthetician Licensed / Aesthetics Educator / BA Fashion Marketing Licensed / Ordained in Ministry
    Publications:
    The Ministry of Mind, Body and Spirit
    Be Well, Be Whole, Be Wealthy - a biblical perspective on well- Being
    Soul Retreat  
    Developed a line of Medicinal Teas, and aroma blends for healing- balance and restoration ​
    Recently developed an APPs for Cancer Patients, and Youth Enrichment.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Finding your Focus

    by Dylan Field Perese
    Community//

    Tis’ the Season for Tolerance, Peace & Love

    by Mabel Katz
    Purpose//

    How to Overcome the Lies Your Anxiety Tells You

    by Mareo McCracken

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.