Vulnerability… A Deeper Level Of Selfcare.

When we show up for ourselves…truth will emerge. Until then, we remain in systematic blocks, patterns, routines.

From 5 to 50, life happens in between. Every experience, good or bad is stored in our memory. Every memory has an affect on our mind and, or body.

Each memory can trigger an emotion. We can embrace, or suppress.

The more we deal with our truth…allows the spirit to be free. Free to sore and heal from within.

Wowee!

What an exciting revelation. Take the remainder of this year to process, and improve towards a deeper level of SELF.

Peace & Blessings!

Jestacia Lanette