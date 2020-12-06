Vulnerability… A Deeper Level Of Selfcare.

Selfcare Advocate and wholistic educator expands reach, through youth development and community empowerment programs.
Jestacia Jones, Author Founder/ Director of The J'Lore Foundation and it's division E3 Tech Academy for youth.
The J'Lore Foundation serves the community by offering wholistic enrichment training, and development for women and youth. Through various ministry workshops and technology programs. Jestacia has written a series of self-care journals, and a host of media programs. She was nominated for the 2017 Non Profit Trinity Awards. She developed The e3 Tech Youth Program forming partnerships with Panera Bread, The Apple Store, Microsoft and the Aviation community just to name a few. With over a decade of experience in film, TV and entertainment- she enjoys the calm of her next chapter, pursuing a PHD in alternative medicine and developing alternative therapies.
Licensed Aesthetician Licensed / Aesthetics Educator / BA Fashion Marketing Licensed / Ordained in Ministry
Publications:
The Ministry of Mind, Body and Spirit
Be Well, Be Whole, Be Wealthy - a biblical perspective on well- Being
Soul Retreat
Developed a line of Medicinal Teas, and aroma blends for healing- balance and restoration
Recently developed an APPs for Cancer Patients, and Youth Enrichment.