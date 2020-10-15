Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Volunteering With the Seeing Eye

For visually impaired individuals, a properly trained guide dog can make an immense difference in autonomy, independence, and safety. The Seeing Eye is a nonprofit based in New Jersey dedicated to providing excellent training programs to ensure that the dogs and owners are prepared to navigate life together. They also aspire to share information with the public […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Volunteering With the Seeing Eye - Sarah Laud

For visually impaired individuals, a properly trained guide dog can make an immense difference in autonomy, independence, and safety. The Seeing Eye is a nonprofit based in New Jersey dedicated to providing excellent training programs to ensure that the dogs and owners are prepared to navigate life together.

They also aspire to share information with the public on seeing-eye dogs, public policy, and what blind individuals can do on their own. With these goals, the Seeing Eye strives to increase awareness of their work and initiatives while upholding integrity, respect, and community engagement.

Getting involved with this organization is a worthwhile endeavor. There are a few ways you can support them and their initiative.

Spread the Word

One of the easiest ways to help this organization is to share their materials and educational resources when possible. Attending their events, bringing along guests, and generally speaking positively about their work will increase their potential pool of donors and extend their reach.

Volunteer

There are plenty of opportunities to volunteer with the Seeing Eye. Common activities include caring for dogs in training, driving graduates to speaking events, and performing clerical tasks. To become a volunteer, you should contact the organization and submit the volunteer form you receive.

Volunteers may also offer to host events to provide education and resources to the community or facilitate fundraising efforts.

Donate

You can make a one-time donation to support the Seeing Eye or commit to being a Paw Partner, contributing monthly donations to help provide consistent support. Because the organization does not receive any government funding, it is dependent on individual and business contributions. So far, because of the generous donations it has consistently received, The Seeing Eye has been able to keep fees at the same price for more than 90 years.

With unique projects on the horizon like Blueprint for the Future, in which the Morristown facility is planning to expand its state-of-the-art kennel facility, donations will go toward training programs and more. 

The Seeing Eye is an excellent organization that provides a valuable service to visually-impaired individuals. Getting involved in any way you can help ensure they can continue their work and support those in need.

Sarah Laud, Student

Sarah Laud is an aspiring journalist, who dreams of joining a nationally-respected outlet that can provide her with a career that she can shine in. Having excelled in her schoolwork throughout her high school career, she was a shining star in the Morristown, New Jersey establishment. The Morristown Beard School provided Sarah with a number of clubs, roles, and experiences that she looks forward to foisting into a thriving career in higher education and her future work. She has also worked with a number of charities, volunteering and finding ways to raise proceeds which support the community and the people within it.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Endless Personal Value in Helping Rescued Animals

by Carly Sutherland
Community//

Here’s How to Volunteer in Your Community if You Don’t Know Where to Start

by Jon Nadler
Community//

San Diego Based UE.co Shares 4 Steps to Getting Involved in the Community as a Business

by Paul Johnson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.