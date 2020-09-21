Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Volunteering Overseas: What You Need to Know

There are many ways for people to fulfill an inner desire to make the world a better place. For some people, it is enough to show up to the occasional 5K or write a check. There is another subsector of our society, however, who chooses to dedicate years of their life to assist in a much more demanding way through volunteerism abroad. This concept also exists domestically with nonprofit groups such as Americorps, but for people who want to take things a step further and dive into a completely unknown culture, there are international volunteer groups like the Peace Corps and the United Nations. It is very easy to only see the upside to a selfless gesture like this, but it is very important to not offend anybody or expose yourself to dangers while living abroad. This can happen unwittingly and is a perfect example of good intentions being misunderstood. 

Throughout the interview process, you will be asked a series of questions. There is also a written essay portion and a series of psychological assessments.  This is all carefully designed to match you with the best possible volunteer site. The more upfront and honest you are, the more enjoyable the experience will be for you. Once you have your assignment, it is common to have time to prepare before departure. This is to help volunteers tie up any loose ends, purchase necessary supplies, and educate themselves on their destination country. Most professional organizations will already have a playbook for the country, but it is always a good thing to accumulate your own knowledge. 

Although it seems irrelevant, it’s important to keep your ego separate from your work. It is very easy to convince yourself that you are personally doing more than you actually are. No matter how special you envision your purpose, Keep being self-aware to really understand your role while volunteering. Unless you are a qualified medical professional, carpenter, architect, or someone of value to the native population in a specific trade, you are there to follow the strict guidelines handed out to volunteers. These can seem limiting and frustrating, but they are in place for a good reason. Overstepping your bounds can lead to injury, mistrust, and a delay in projects that will end up defeating the whole endeavor. 

    Navy Lanier

    Navy Lanier, Founder and Entreprenuer at Mobile Fuel

    Navy Lanier is an activist, believer, and entrepreneur currently based out of Atlanta, Georgia. He was born in Savannah and raised in the Big Peach, and as a Georgia native he has carved out a thriving career for himself in the Oil and Energy field. As Founder of Mobile Fuel, Lanier has established a powerful startup in the field, and looks forward to growing his business as an innovative new venture.

    Navy Lanier is one of many young men who joined the militar in order to earn money for a college education. After his service, he began his way to earning a Finance degree. In his Junior year however, he accepted a summer internship with a financial advisory firm and found a better avenue to success than through finishing his degree. He discontinued his education and began a full-time position with the firm.
    He developed a powerful network and foundation of experience, and left the company for his own endeavors.

    Navy Lanier' sfirst endeavor was Lanier Communications, which was a telecommunications agency that focused on long-distance phone service. This was the first of multiple companies he would build and sell for profit, and Navy Found his place aas a serial Entrepreneur. His most recent endeavor is Mobile Fuel, which aims to act as a delivery service for fueling your vehicles.

    When not working, Navy Lanier is a leader in the Atlanta community, as well as a philanthropist. He is no stranger to local politics as a board member for the Urban Conservatives group, as well as the Urban Symphony Orchestra. He is also a member of the Boggs Academy, a major African American boarding school for Atlanta's middle and upper-class students.

