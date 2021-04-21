Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Volunteering From Home

With the health pandemic, many people have been unable to volunteer at their usual places. Fortunately, it’s possible to volunteer without leaving your home. Here are some ideas. Your Neighborhood You can start with just the people around you. Put up a few colorful signs thanking essential workers for doing their part. They are often […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Volunteering From Home - Sarah Laud

With the health pandemic, many people have been unable to volunteer at their usual places. Fortunately, it’s possible to volunteer without leaving your home. Here are some ideas.

Your Neighborhood

You can start with just the people around you. Put up a few colorful signs thanking essential workers for doing their part. They are often forgotten but perform a very important part in society. You can put a sign on your garbage can for the trash worker. Likewise for the mailbox for your mailman. A small token of appreciation will go a long way.

Your driveway can be used as a billboard for kindness with some chalk images. If you’re having trouble coming up with ideas, you can use look at Pinterest to see what others are doing.

Senior Citizens

The elderly are greatly affected by COVID-19. Not only are they especially vulnerable to the disease, but they might not be able to see family members or friends.

You can cheer them up in numerous ways. Give a call to your local senior center or nursing home. Often they’ll accept drawings and cards. You can make a “sunshine call” to provide social company. Sign up to be a penpal and exchange emails or write letters. Both of these only take a few minutes and are only light commitments.

Animals

Some people love animals. Why not adopt a pet? You can even virtually register. Be aware that this is a big commitment. You are responsible for the life of an emotionally advanced animal. If you’re not ready for the big commitment, try fostering. That way you can try it to see if you’re up for it.  If you can’t do either, you can buy pet toys and mail them in.

Environment

Try to come up with more ways your household can be green. Are you recycling as much as possible? Do you have a compost pile? Are you doing things like having energy-efficient light bulbs? A vegetable garden can be a great idea.

Virtual Fundraiser

You might need to be a little creative with this but they can be done. Playing video games can raise a lot of money if you promote the event right. Try having a virtual lemonade stand. You could organize a race with everyone using treadmills.

COVID-19 has changed many things. It’s still possible to volunteer without leaving your home.

    Sarah Laud, Student

    Sarah Laud is an aspiring journalist, who dreams of joining a nationally-respected outlet that can provide her with a career that she can shine in. Having excelled in her schoolwork throughout her high school career, she was a shining star in the Morristown, New Jersey establishment. The Morristown Beard School provided Sarah with a number of clubs, roles, and experiences that she looks forward to foisting into a thriving career in higher education and her future work. She has also worked with a number of charities, volunteering and finding ways to raise proceeds which support the community and the people within it.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    7 Steps to Finding the Right Volunteer Opportunity

    by Cynthia Meyer
    https://unsplash.com/@unitednations
    Community//

    How Employees can Help Themselves and Others to cope in a pandemic

    by Blandine Obale
    Community//

    Social Impact Heroes: Author Sheryl Green aims to show why every business should become a social impact business

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.