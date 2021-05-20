Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Volunteering at a Soup Kitchen

Volunteering at a Soup Kitchen

Volunteering has proven to be a rewarding experience for most people. That being said, one way to give back to the community is to volunteer one’s time at a soup kitchen. However, it pays to know what to expect and how to act when doing this work.

It is important to note that when working in a soup kitchen, safety is everyone’s priority. This means volunteers are expected to do things like wear shoes with closed toes. They are also required to either tie back their hair or cover it completely. Every volunteer has to wash their hands after using the bathroom and before and after their volunteer time.

Another thing that volunteers need to keep in mind is that they need to listen to whoever is in charge of the soup kitchen. Volunteers are expected to do whatever they are asked to do and may be asked to leave if they don’t cooperate. This is so that the people relying on the soup kitchen receive the best possible care.

Those who are pressed for time can assist soup kitchens without having to be on-site for long periods to do it. Soup kitchens are always happy to get cash donations to keep providing the service to those who need it the most. However, they will also welcome food donations. Those who can’t or don’t want to donate can still help out by donating their time to brighten people’s days using the soup kitchen. For example, a musician may come in and play for people while they are eating. Or an off-duty teacher may come in to read stories to the children.

The best thing volunteers can do for any soup kitchen is donated their time when needed the most. This includes major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. Some soup kitchens will even serve an Easter Dinner to those in need of one.

One of the essential things for volunteers to keep in mind is that they should never make anyone feel bad for needing the services of a soup kitchen. Showing sensitivity and compassion in a judgment-free environment is a priceless gift a volunteer can give. 

    Sarah Laud, Student

    Sarah Laud is an aspiring journalist, who dreams of joining a nationally-respected outlet that can provide her with a career that she can shine in. Having excelled in her schoolwork throughout her high school career, she was a shining star in the Morristown, New Jersey establishment. The Morristown Beard School provided Sarah with a number of clubs, roles, and experiences that she looks forward to foisting into a thriving career in higher education and her future work. She has also worked with a number of charities, volunteering and finding ways to raise proceeds which support the community and the people within it.

