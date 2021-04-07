Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Volunteering Abroad

If you’re hoping to feel better about your place in the world while helping other people, you should consider volunteering. Lending your skills to a larger community will help impact countless lives, not least of all your own. Volunteering abroad is an inspiring option because it allows you to see more of the world, gain perspective, and appreciate other ways of life. Here are five tips to keep in mind as you plan the perfect volunteering experience.

Consider Free Options

Most volunteering organizations charge some fees. The charges are necessary to offset operating costs and do the maximum amount of good in the world. There are some opportunities, however, that are entirely free. From volunteering on a farm to helping out at a hostel, you could find a gig that requires no costs whatsoever. Just don’t forget about entirely unavoidable travel expenses.

Choose a Destination

With so many volunteering opportunities to choose from, you should pick a location that genuinely matches your tastes. There’s no reason to work in a city if you’re a hiking aficionado or accept a rural outpost if you’re a bonafide urbanite. You can also pick a region of the world based on language, culture, and even family heritage.

Register and Apply With an Organization

No matter what type of work you’re hoping to do, you’ll have a hard time landing a gig on your own. The vast majority of volunteers go through some organization because it makes the logistics so much easier. Organizations are also staffed by experts who understand the situation on the ground, meaning they’ll be able to make the best use of your abilities.

Prepare Yourself Mentally

Before going abroad, you should do everything you can to learn about your destination and prepare yourself for your upcoming work. These preparations can include language practice, online history lessons, and reading.

Enjoy the Experience With an Open Mind

Once you land in a foreign country, the trip’s success is entirely dependent on your attitude. By accepting the cultural differences and the difficulties you encounter, you can keep the stress at bay. This will allow you to experience the world with the awe and wonder it deserves.

    Sarah Laud, Student

    Sarah Laud is an aspiring journalist, who dreams of joining a nationally-respected outlet that can provide her with a career that she can shine in. Having excelled in her schoolwork throughout her high school career, she was a shining star in the Morristown, New Jersey establishment. The Morristown Beard School provided Sarah with a number of clubs, roles, and experiences that she looks forward to foisting into a thriving career in higher education and her future work. She has also worked with a number of charities, volunteering and finding ways to raise proceeds which support the community and the people within it.

