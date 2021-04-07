If you’re hoping to feel better about your place in the world while helping other people, you should consider volunteering. Lending your skills to a larger community will help impact countless lives, not least of all your own. Volunteering abroad is an inspiring option because it allows you to see more of the world, gain perspective, and appreciate other ways of life. Here are five tips to keep in mind as you plan the perfect volunteering experience.

Most volunteering organizations charge some fees. The charges are necessary to offset operating costs and do the maximum amount of good in the world. There are some opportunities, however, that are entirely free. From volunteering on a farm to helping out at a hostel, you could find a gig that requires no costs whatsoever. Just don’t forget about entirely unavoidable travel expenses.

With so many volunteering opportunities to choose from, you should pick a location that genuinely matches your tastes. There’s no reason to work in a city if you’re a hiking aficionado or accept a rural outpost if you’re a bonafide urbanite. You can also pick a region of the world based on language, culture, and even family heritage.

No matter what type of work you’re hoping to do, you’ll have a hard time landing a gig on your own. The vast majority of volunteers go through some organization because it makes the logistics so much easier. Organizations are also staffed by experts who understand the situation on the ground, meaning they’ll be able to make the best use of your abilities.

Before going abroad, you should do everything you can to learn about your destination and prepare yourself for your upcoming work. These preparations can include language practice, online history lessons, and reading.

Once you land in a foreign country, the trip’s success is entirely dependent on your attitude. By accepting the cultural differences and the difficulties you encounter, you can keep the stress at bay. This will allow you to experience the world with the awe and wonder it deserves.